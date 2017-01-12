The Follow Up: Kader Sylla's Young Emericans Interview

Dusty hill, clean kickflip. Kader takes a quick trip to the bank Photo: Karpinski

Kader's about to catch this varial heel like a juggling pin. Somewhere, Laban is smiling Photo: Atiba

Smith 180 while unknowingly filming a video part Photo: Hammeke

Board to board to lip—Kader don't trip Sequence: Hammeke

Remember when street skaters couldn't catch air? No? Neither does Kader. Grasser transfer Photo: Hammeke

A lot of kids are stuck on the flatbars. Kader's already onto the big bars. Backside lipslide Photo: Hammeke

Put on your beanie; there's a blizzard on its way. Backside 360 kickflip, definitely not a Baker maker Sequence: Hammeke

Photo: Atiba

What up, Atiba?People been saying it’s good and stuff and I thank them.I don’t know; it’s weird.San Fernando Valley.Skating mostly and going to school.It hasn’t been super easy. I can’t go out every day but I still go out after school and stuff, so that’s fine.Yeah.Tenth.No, not at all.Yeah.They like it.Tech decks, pretty much. Actually, I remember skating with brother but he eventually stopped and I kept skating. My brother played soccer and basketball instead.Yeah, soccer, basketball and volleyball. I still play soccer for fun, like at school and sometimes I play basketball.No, but I probably should. I also like to juggle a lot. It’s really fun.Wait, what? Really?That’s funny!Yeah.He’s about six feet.He’s about six feet, too.Yeah, maybe.It was really fun. I just got a lot of stuff with Bucky. I didn’t even know that we were filming a video and then we just started putting parts together and we got enough footage to put out a full video, pretty much.Yeah. Well, my first over-two-minute part.No, not really.Yeah, it’s really annoying.Yeah, it hurts. It doesn’t feel good.Over-willy.Because of Willy S!It’s like a lazy 50-50. They’re sickOnly backside. I call that a lost grind.I went to Biebel’s a couple times and saw Andrew there. I guess he liked the way I skated. I don’t know why. He asked if I wanted boards and took down my phone number. Then when my boards came, he texted me to ask if I got them. I was, like, “Who is this?" He said, “Andrew,” and I said “Andrew who?” He said, “Reynolds,” and I was, like, “Oh, cool.” Then randomly he sent me another text while I was at school asking if I wanted to get Emerica shoes. I was down for shoes. It's so sick to be getting Emericas.I mean, yeah, but I was normal. Like, yeah, I’m talking to Andrew Reynolds. Even if I know someone I still get nervous around them. Like Rowan, I still get nervous around him.No. Okay, yeah.Yeah, I went to Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle and Portland.Yeah, it was really fun. I like going out with all of the guys.Usually Zach. I like rooming with him. Pretty much Zach and all the other homies like Victor, Patrick and Seven.It’s fun because it’s not awkward. Like, the first time I went skating with them it was fun. I didn't have to worry about giving a bad impression or trying to be cool. It's fun being with my friends.Yeah, there were some. There was one back 50 that I tried. I went back twice and sacked it four times. It sucked.True.Probably the line where I did a front nose 270. That felt really good. And probably the crook on the kinked rail. That was really nice. It was fun.Bucky and Jon Miner.Yeah, it was fun. Miner makes you redo stuff but only for you to like it in the end.Yeah, Bucky sucks. No, I’m kidding.I’m about to put out this little VX part that I made with my friend Andreas. It's just some footage we got—filmed pretty easily. And then we’re working on Baker 4, but I’d like to work on my own little part to come out in between. We’ll see.