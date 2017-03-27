"The Good Homies" Video
3/27/2017
What’s better than raising the SOTY trophy? Getting to go to Australia with your friends! Lucky for us, Kyle’s homies are pretty damn good skaters, so sit back and enjoy an All-Star lineup of destruction raising hell Down Unda.
3/24/2017
Burnout: Tha DocksThe SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?
3/24/2017
"The Good Homies" TeaserOne of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.
3/23/2017
Hall of Meat: Zion WrightZion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.
3/22/2017
Burnout: Sydney SundayUnlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
3/22/2017
Magnified: Ishod WairAfter the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!