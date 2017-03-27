"The Good Homies" Video

Burnout: Tha Docks The SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?

"The Good Homies" Teaser One of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.

Hall of Meat: Zion Wright Zion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.

Burnout: Sydney Sunday Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!