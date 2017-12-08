The Lovesick Promo
8/12/2017
Lovesick has a ripping team and a unique vibe. Video art and skate stoke combine in this beautiful, creative edit.
-
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
-
5/10/2017
{Løve•sick} Teaser #2The guys at Lovesick skateboards have been putting in work and taking some hits for their new video.
-
4/12/2017
Løvesick TeaserLovesick skateboards has a full promo vid coming soon. Check out the teaser now.
-
9/09/2016
Emerica's "Made Chapter 2" Premiere PhotosEmerica hosted the premiere of the long awaited Made chapter 2 last night at the Vista theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the photos here.
-
7/15/2016
King of the Road 2015: Pink Motel Awards Show PhotosJello shots, Grindline the Band, Nyjah Huston and Jason Jessee – this awards show had it all.