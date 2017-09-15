Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Thrash and Burn 2017 Teaser

9/15/2017

We joined forces with the Spitfire armada to bring you another Thrash and Burn odyssey. The video premieres this coming Monday.

  • 9/14/2017

    Formula Four Lock-Ins

    Formula Four Lock-Ins
    Spitfire team rider Jamie Foy rides Formula Four Lock-ins. An asymmetrical shape wheel designed for more control.
  • 9/13/2017

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video
    It’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...
  • 9/13/2017

    Bru-Ray: ATL Bridge and Slab Report

    Bru-Ray: ATL Bridge and Slab Report
    Two days before his passing, P-Stone sent over a pair of new Bru-Ray edits. Here’s his report from a couple of Atlanta’s DIY joints. The Big Dog lives on!
  • 9/13/2017

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos
    Things were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
  • 9/12/2017

    Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" Trip

    Fatback: Girl&#039;s &quot;When Nature Calls&quot; Trip
    As Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.