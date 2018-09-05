Thrasher Radio: Ep. 59 Sammy Baca

Desert Breeze loc, Sammy Baca, talks and spins some stuff that made him the man he is today. Skate Rock survivor; I set him on fire once in North Carolina. Oops. —Jake Phelps



Thrasher Radio Ep. 59 Track List:

Lit Soxx - "I Gotta Get It"

DMX - "Make A Move"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Mr. Ouija"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "No Surrender"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Crept and We Came"



Download Ep. 59





