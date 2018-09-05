Thrasher Radio: Ep. 59 Sammy Baca
5/09/2018
Desert Breeze loc, Sammy Baca, talks and spins some stuff that made him the man he is today. Skate Rock survivor; I set him on fire once in North Carolina. Oops. —Jake Phelps
DMX - "Make A Move"
Thrasher Radio Ep. 59 Track List:
Lit Soxx - "I Gotta Get It"
DMX - "Make A Move"
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Mr. Ouija"
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "No Surrender"
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Crept and We Came"
