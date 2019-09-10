Hardies x Spitfire x KCDC “Throw Down at Blue Ground" Video

How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.

SKATELINE: 10.08.2019 Mark Suciu in today's episode of Skateline.

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

SKATELINE: 10.01.2019 Tyler Bledsoe's part, new Santa Cruz video, Dakota on Emerica and more in today's episode of Skateline.