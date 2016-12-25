Tired Skateboards' "To Hell and Back" Video
12/25/2016
The Tired Video on Xmas is a tradition as old as time, and by that we mean like 2014 or something. This one is for everyone that loves skateboarding, whether you’re grinding a triple-kinker or slapply nosesliding the parking garage curb.
-
9/06/2016
Big Time Distribution Fall CatalogBig Time Distribution just dropped their Fall 2016 catalog with new products from Skate Mental and Tired.
-
2/16/2016
New from Skate Mental and TiredCheck out all of the new boards and gear from Skate Mental and Tired skateboards here.
-
12/24/2015
Tired Skateboards Video 3Tired isn’t age or ability, it’s a state of mind. All that matters is the love of skateboarding. Merry X-Mas and stuff.
-
7/20/2015
New from Big Time DistributionCheck out all of the new boards and gear from Skate Mental, 3D, and Tired.
-
7/01/2015
Magnified: Raw RodgersNot everything in the mag is a hammer. This Photograffiti snippet is straight up Tired.