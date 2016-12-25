Thrasher Magazine

Tired Skateboards' "To Hell and Back" Video

12/25/2016

The Tired Video on Xmas is a tradition as old as time, and by that we mean like 2014 or something. This one is for everyone that loves skateboarding, whether you’re grinding a triple-kinker or slapply nosesliding the parking garage curb.

