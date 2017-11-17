Tom Remillard's "Court House" VIdeo

Halloween Hellride 6 Video We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.

Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.

Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski

Converse's "Unusual Suspects" Video The Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.