Tom Remillard's "Court House" VIdeo

11/17/2017

These legendary brick transitions are super tight, crusty and hard as hell to skate. Nothing in this edit was easy, but Tom makes it look effortless.

  • 10/30/2017

    We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
  • 10/30/2017

    Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
  • 9/04/2017

    In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski
  • 11/16/2016

    The Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.
  • 10/10/2016

    Watch as Schaaf, Kreiner, Lasek, Beckett, Lizzie, Auby, Delfino, Hewitt, Lefty, Dove, the Muscle and many, many more feel the steel and keep it real. Thanks again, Vamp!
