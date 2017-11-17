Tom Remillard's "Court House" VIdeo
11/17/2017
These legendary brick transitions are super tight, crusty and hard as hell to skate. Nothing in this edit was easy, but Tom makes it look effortless.
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 2017 PhotosDiamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
9/04/2017
Converse X Chocolate Skate JamIn celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski
11/16/2016
Converse's "Unusual Suspects" VideoThe Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.
10/10/2016
Rumble In Ramona 2016Watch as Schaaf, Kreiner, Lasek, Beckett, Lizzie, Auby, Delfino, Hewitt, Lefty, Dove, the Muscle and many, many more feel the steel and keep it real. Thanks again, Vamp!