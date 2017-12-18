Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

12/18/2017

Yüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!

  • 12/18/2017

    Tom Schaar Interview

    Tom Schaar Interview
    Tom Schaar talks about growing up as a vert baby next door to Pamela Anderson and more in this interview from the January issue.
  • 12/13/2017

    Magnified: Tom Schaar

    Magnified: Tom Schaar
    Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.
  • 12/11/2017

    Firing Line: Tom Schaar

    Firing Line: Tom Schaar
    Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.
  • 9/28/2017

    Vans Park Series Shanghai: Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series Shanghai: Men&#039;s Highlights
    Set on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, the worlds best skaters took to the custom built skatepark to battle it out for World Championship glory. Watch the highlights here.
  • 8/07/2017

    Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Men's Finals

    Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Men&#039;s Finals
    Still hanging tough in Huntington Beach—Friday and Saturday saw the men and boys compete in the Vans Park Series. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.