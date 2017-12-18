Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

Tom Schaar Interview Tom Schaar talks about growing up as a vert baby next door to Pamela Anderson and more in this interview from the January issue.

Magnified: Tom Schaar Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.

Firing Line: Tom Schaar Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.

Vans Park Series Shanghai: Men's Highlights Set on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, the worlds best skaters took to the custom built skatepark to battle it out for World Championship glory. Watch the highlights here.