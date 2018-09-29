Thrasher Magazine

Tony Hawk (and Tyler Pacheco) for the Lakai Proto

9/29/2018

Tony Hawk's signature shoe for Lakai makes its debut. They needed a video for it and Tyler Pacheco said he had an idea. Well, here it is!

 

  • 8/30/2018

    Classics: P-Stone's "Miscellaneous Debris" Video

    When Preston picked up a video camera, skateboarding changed forever. He wasn’t a typical filmer, but an extension of the whole crew, his contagious energy fueling a session to new heights. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with one of the Big Dog’s early full-length vids. Enjoy the stoke...
  • 8/28/2018

    Lizzie Does The Loop

    Ms. Armanto goes where no skateboarding woman has gone before – all the way around Tony Hawk’s notorious loop. Though many have tried, many more have gotten spat out in spectacular fashion. We caught up with Lizzie to hear about her mental and physical battle with skateboarding’s most terrifying terrain. Congrats, Lizzie! – Michael Burnett
  • 7/18/2018

    Lakai in San Francisco for the Cambridge

    In celebration of the release of the new Lakai Cambridge shoe inspired by Jovontae Turner, the Lakai squad grabbed Carroll, Jovontae, Welsh, Stevie, Vincent, Cody and Nico and hit the city.  Watch it all here.
  • 7/11/2018

    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos

    Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino
  • 6/18/2018

    Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe Release

    To celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark.
