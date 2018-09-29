Tony Hawk (and Tyler Pacheco) for the Lakai Proto

Classics: P-Stone's "Miscellaneous Debris" Video When Preston picked up a video camera, skateboarding changed forever. He wasn’t a typical filmer, but an extension of the whole crew, his contagious energy fueling a session to new heights. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with one of the Big Dog’s early full-length vids. Enjoy the stoke...

Lizzie Does The Loop Ms. Armanto goes where no skateboarding woman has gone before – all the way around Tony Hawk’s notorious loop. Though many have tried, many more have gotten spat out in spectacular fashion. We caught up with Lizzie to hear about her mental and physical battle with skateboarding’s most terrifying terrain. Congrats, Lizzie! – Michael Burnett

Lakai in San Francisco for the Cambridge In celebration of the release of the new Lakai Cambridge shoe inspired by Jovontae Turner, the Lakai squad grabbed Carroll, Jovontae, Welsh, Stevie, Vincent, Cody and Nico and hit the city. Watch it all here.

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino