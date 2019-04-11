Thrasher Magazine

Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Full Video

11/04/2019

Thus far you’ve received daily injections of Toy Machine propaganda directly into your system, but now’s the time to up the dosage. Here is Toy’s new full-length in its glorious entirety, from start to finish.

