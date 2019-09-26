Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Tyler Bledsoe's "003 HUF" Part

9/26/2019

Bledsoe smacks his tail to a different drum, piecing together lines and ledge-work with exceptional style and finesse. This part is sick.

  • 8/08/2019

    Vans' "Showdown 2019" Video

    Vans&#039; &quot;Showdown 2019&quot; Video
    Technotronic sets the mood for a sun-splashed weekend of ripping on the California coast. Heavy lineup, heavier moves and nothing but good times.
  • 8/08/2019

    Burnout: Show Dogs

    Burnout: Show Dogs
    Vans threw a big contest last weekend with a bunch of skaters you don’t usually associate with the words “organized competition.” Tyler Bledsoe, Breana Geering, Taylor Kirby, Austyn Gillette, Simon Bannerot, Mason Silva and hella more throw down the gauntlet for some fun in the OC sun.
  • 7/23/2019

    HUF ATL Video

    HUF ATL Video
    The boys from HUF headed south to ATL in search of crusty spots, 99% humidity, and the best-fried chicken on earth. Needless to say, The Peach State does not disappoint. That’s southern hospitality!
  • 5/23/2019

    HUF's "CDMX" Video

    HUF&#039;s &quot;CDMX&quot; Video
    Cromer, Bledsoe, Gillette, Drysen, Anderson and Hoshino explore skateboarding’s hottest travel destination: Mexico City.
  • 5/13/2019

    Grotto Lotto 2019 Video

    Grotto Lotto 2019 Video
    Invite only, no instagooning during the event and nothing but good times. The skating was on another level, but Suciu, Louie Lo and Ishod show why they’re cream of the crop.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.