Tyler Bledsoe's "003 HUF" Part

Vans' "Showdown 2019" Video Technotronic sets the mood for a sun-splashed weekend of ripping on the California coast. Heavy lineup, heavier moves and nothing but good times.

Burnout: Show Dogs Vans threw a big contest last weekend with a bunch of skaters you don’t usually associate with the words “organized competition.” Tyler Bledsoe, Breana Geering, Taylor Kirby, Austyn Gillette, Simon Bannerot, Mason Silva and hella more throw down the gauntlet for some fun in the OC sun.

HUF ATL Video The boys from HUF headed south to ATL in search of crusty spots, 99% humidity, and the best-fried chicken on earth. Needless to say, The Peach State does not disappoint. That’s southern hospitality!

HUF's "CDMX" Video Cromer, Bledsoe, Gillette, Drysen, Anderson and Hoshino explore skateboarding’s hottest travel destination: Mexico City.