Ugly Vid: Copenhagen

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Finals After days of heated practice, the Van’s Park Series Women’s Finals kicked off Thursday with 16 women battling it out for the seven remaining spots to the finals in Shanghai. —Joe Hammeke

Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #3 You’ve arrived at the final Redundancy installment. Have a look, and then hit the shop or iTunes for the full-length.

Why is the CPH Open great? Stance asks a bunch of pros what makes CPH Open the greatest skate contest in the world. Find out here.

Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #2 The march through New Zealand continues, as bodies hit the concrete and puke lands in the lap of luxury.