Ugly Vision: Day in the Bae

Firing Line: Yonnie Cruz Yonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.

Ugly Vision: Dime Dime’s Glory Challenge is a wondrous event that takes place in Montreal every year. After the actual contest, they do more challenges on the streets and get in some raw skating. Go for a Dime and you get a dozen.

Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video It’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...

Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" Trip As Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.