Ugly Vision: Day in the Bae
11/08/2017
Tons of skateboarders come in to San Fracisco on team trips or to just film for a weekend. Simon Bannerot, Yonnie Cruz and Tyler Pacheco came through SF en route to the Northwest for their Girl/Kodak trip. Check out what it’s like hanging around the city with these guys. –Lui Elliott
10/30/2017
Firing Line: Yonnie CruzYonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.
10/03/2017
Ugly Vision: DimeDime’s Glory Challenge is a wondrous event that takes place in Montreal every year. After the actual contest, they do more challenges on the streets and get in some raw skating. Go for a Dime and you get a dozen.
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 VideoIt’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...
9/12/2017
Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" TripAs Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.