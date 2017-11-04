Unwashed: Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part
4/11/2017
Oddity is such a heavy video that each part is mentioned as someone’s favorite, depending on who you talk to. More than a few people deemed Joey’s part the stand-out surprise. Check this out.
For more Foundation Super Co. Click here.
-
4/11/2017
Unwashed: Joey Ragali's "Oddity" PartOddity is such a heavy video that each part is mentioned as someone’s favorite, depending on who you talk to. More than a few people deemed Joey’s part the stand-out surprise. Check this out.
-
4/11/2017
Unwashed: Dakota Servold's "Oddity" PartDakota blazes through abrupt kinks, sometimes a bunch at a time, without the slightest hesitation. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at a bulldozing video part. Unwashed is right, cuz this was dirty!
-
4/11/2017
Unwashed: Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" PartIn a video full of stand-out parts, Aidan’s was something special. This guy is an absolute ATV animal! Now let’s dive into the raw behind-the-scenes footage. Enjoy...
-
4/11/2017
Unwashed: Cole Wilson's "Oddity" PartHis Foundation part was one of the heaviest doses of skateboarding ever administered, and you’ll appreciate it even more after getting a glimpse of what he put into it. Cole is a savage beast!
-
4/11/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" VideoFoundation never left, but this video launches them back onto the center of the map. Great soundtrack, awesome videography, and an entire team of skateboarding banshees make for a winning recipe of success.
-
4/11/2017
Cole Wilson's "Oddity" PartThe Louisville Lunatic drops the curtains on the Oddity vid with a part that’ll require several viewings to process. We’ll be posting the full-length in its entirety Saturday morning. Great job, dudes.
-
4/11/2017
Cole Wilson InterviewFoundation's newest pro and Oddity curtain closer, Cole Wilson, chats with Sieben about the best thing on Earth: skateboarding. This kid totally rules.
-
4/11/2017
Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" PartFrom ditches to walls to the big bars, Aidan lays claim to all types of terrain. The last two tricks in this part are certifiable next-level bangers. Wow…
-
4/11/2017
Aidan Campbell InterviewHis Oddity part is solid as GD rock! Now check out this interview Sinclair did with Aidan talking about video-part juggling, spot scouring and what's wrong with the kids today.
-
4/11/2017
Dakota Servold's "Oddity" PartWe’ve seen Dakota charge down kinkers without a moment’s hesitation, but apparently now he skates up these rails as well. WTF?!