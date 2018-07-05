Vans Pool Party 2018 Video

Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos This year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.

Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" Video Sean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.

Firing Line: Tom Schaar The Vans Combi Bowl has had no shortage of wicked lines unleashed upon it, but this Tom Schaar madness ranks among some of the best. Leave some for the rest of us, Tom!

Jimmy Wilkins for Pro-tec Pro-tec rider Jimmy Wilkins talks about his favorite helmet.