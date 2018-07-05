Vans Pool Party 2018 Video
5/07/2018
The Legends, Masters and Pros all descended upon the Combi Bowl for the 2018 Vans Pool Party, which coincided with Cinco de Mayo. The holiday vibe was definitely infectious and everybody got sick as F! How do these things just keep getting gnarlier?!
5/07/2018
Vans Pool Party 2018 PhotosThis year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.
5/05/2018
Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" VideoSean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.
5/04/2018
Firing Line: Tom SchaarThe Vans Combi Bowl has had no shortage of wicked lines unleashed upon it, but this Tom Schaar madness ranks among some of the best. Leave some for the rest of us, Tom!
5/04/2018
Jimmy Wilkins for Pro-tecPro-tec rider Jimmy Wilkins talks about his favorite helmet.
4/24/2018
Hell of a Paradise 2018 VideoIn honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.