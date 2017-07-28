Vans Scorchin' Summer: Des Moines Demo
7/28/2017
The Waffle Squad detonates Des Moines with Crockett getting tech and Berle blasting.
7/28/2017
Burnout: The Amazing RaceThe Scorchin Summer tour winds down in Des Moines, but not before some unorthodox competition among the crew.
7/26/2017
Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kansas City DemoThe Scorchin’ Summer tour reaches its halfway point in full stride, gracing Kansas City with the heaviest demo yet.
7/26/2017
Burnout: Girl in the TreeThe KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.
7/24/2017
Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker DayWatch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.
7/24/2017
Burnout: Kyle Walker DayOklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!