Vans Scorchin' Summer: Des Moines Demo

Burnout: The Amazing Race The Scorchin Summer tour winds down in Des Moines, but not before some unorthodox competition among the crew.

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kansas City Demo The Scorchin’ Summer tour reaches its halfway point in full stride, gracing Kansas City with the heaviest demo yet.

Burnout: Girl in the Tree The KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker Day Watch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.