Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Des Moines Demo

7/28/2017

The Waffle Squad detonates Des Moines with Crockett getting tech and Berle blasting.

  • 7/28/2017

    Burnout: The Amazing Race

    Burnout: The Amazing Race
    The Scorchin Summer tour winds down in Des Moines, but not before some unorthodox competition among the crew.
  • 7/26/2017

    Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kansas City Demo

    Vans Scorchin&#039; Summer: Kansas City Demo
    The Scorchin’ Summer tour reaches its halfway point in full stride, gracing Kansas City with the heaviest demo yet.
  • 7/26/2017

    Burnout: Girl in the Tree

    Burnout: Girl in the Tree
    The KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.
  • 7/24/2017

    Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker Day

    Vans Scorchin&#039; Summer: Kyle Walker Day
    Watch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.
  • 7/24/2017

    Burnout: Kyle Walker Day

    Burnout: Kyle Walker Day
    Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.