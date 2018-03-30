Thrasher Magazine

Vans' "Spinning Away" Teaser

3/30/2018

You rarely hear the words “I’m looking forward to Monday,” but this coming Monday isn’t like the rest—expect full parts from Tyson, K-Walks and Chima with essential appearances from the rest of the Vans squad.

