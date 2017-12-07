Thrasher Magazine

Vans x Thrasher “Scorchin’ Summer” Tour

7/12/2017

Come see the biggest stars from Vans do it live as we barnstorm across America. You don’t want to miss a line up this heavy – AVE, Rowan, K Walks, Chima, Dan Lu, Rowley, Berle, Crockett, Henry and Peterson. If you’re in Summer school, time to drop the f—k out! Check the dates and plan your road trip now!

 

scorchin summer FLYER

 

