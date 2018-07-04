Thrasher Magazine

Variety’s "Vol. 1" Video

4/07/2018

If Pedro Delfino is in your vid and doesn't have the last part then you know it's HEAVY. The crew maybe be Varied but there's a common denominator: these dudes all freaking rip! Saturdays are for skating with the homies!

