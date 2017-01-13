Welcome's "Fetish" Teaser
1/13/2017
Starting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.
Pre-order Welcome's "Fetish" DVD here.
-
1/13/2017
Meet the Welcome TeamWelcome's Fetish vid is about to seduce your senses. Until then, find out who's in the crew, where they're from, who's got the hottest dance moves and much, much more.
-
1/11/2017
Hall of Meat: Aaron GoureAaron goes caveman on this boardslide and gets Barney Rubbled.
-
1/11/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-OrderLet romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.
-
1/10/2017
Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" PartModern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.
-
1/09/2017
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.