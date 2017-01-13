Thrasher Magazine

Welcome's "Fetish" Teaser

1/13/2017

Starting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.

 

Pre-order Welcome's "Fetish" DVD here.

