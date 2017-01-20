Welcome's "Fetish" Video

Ryan Townley's "Fetish" Part Ryan attacks skateboarding with the level of power and pop that dreams are made of, whether he’s riding the walls, driving though kinks, or blasting over bars. Heavy part!

The Follow Up: Ryan Townley Ryan Townley has been absolutely slaying the OC filming for his Fetish part. Check out what he's got to say about shaped boards, social media and childhood heroes in this Follow Up interview.

Daniel Vargas' "Fetish" Part Daniel brings a wealth of rare tricks to the bowl-barging landscape, peppering them about with style and ease. Looks like a blast…

Will Blaty's "Fetish" Part There are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.