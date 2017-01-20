Welcome's "Fetish" Video
We’ve rolled out a few of the individual parts this week, but there’s much more for you to feast upon in the full-length. It’ll only be live for 72 hours, so hurry up and embrace the fetish.
Ryan Townley's "Fetish" PartRyan attacks skateboarding with the level of power and pop that dreams are made of, whether he’s riding the walls, driving though kinks, or blasting over bars. Heavy part!
The Follow Up: Ryan TownleyRyan Townley has been absolutely slaying the OC filming for his Fetish part. Check out what he's got to say about shaped boards, social media and childhood heroes in this Follow Up interview.
Daniel Vargas' "Fetish" PartDaniel brings a wealth of rare tricks to the bowl-barging landscape, peppering them about with style and ease. Looks like a blast…
Will Blaty's "Fetish" PartThere are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.
Welcome's "Fetish" Premiere PhotosWelcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better.