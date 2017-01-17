Will Blaty's "Fetish" Part
1/17/2017
There are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.
Order Welcome's "Fetish" DVD here.
-
1/16/2017
Ryan Lay's "Fetish" PartOne of the best nollies in the game and a deep bag of tricks, Ryan comes through with a hell of a part, and an even more hellish ender.
-
1/13/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" TeaserStarting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.
-
1/13/2017
Meet the Welcome TeamWelcome's Fetish vid is about to seduce your senses. Until then, find out who's in the crew, where they're from, who's got the hottest dance moves and much, much more.
-
1/11/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-OrderLet romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.
-
1/09/2017
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.