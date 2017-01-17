Thrasher Magazine

Will Blaty's "Fetish" Part

1/17/2017

There are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.

 

Order Welcome's "Fetish" DVD here.

