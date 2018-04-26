Witch Hunt 2018 Trailer Witch Hunt 2018 and WOF 9: Women skaters from around the globe head to the Northwest for some KOTR inspired shenanigans and some good old fashion friendly contest ripping.

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bard and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke

SKATELINE: 04.24.2018 The Y-Ramp gets rebuilt, Alex Midler goes pro, the Alltimers video and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.

Yellowman Interview Yellowman, the rudest dancehall toaster of all time. Check it out.

Shane Heyl's "Vintage" Part The man behind Shake Junt is not afraid to step in front of the camera and his parts just keep getting better with age. Happy B-Day, Shane! Heyl yeah this part rips!

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook

Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Video Jack Curtin has produced top-tier video parts his whole career and shows no signs of slowing down, while Tom K discovers lines in places nobody bothers to look. Press play and repeat. This vid GOES.