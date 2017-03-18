Thrasher Magazine

WKND's "The Roast of Johan" Video

3/18/2017

This should be a requirement before everyone turns pro: your closest friends gather around and roast you to the core. Johan survived the fire and now his name is on a board. Congrats, dude!

