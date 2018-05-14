Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Skate Like A Girl's "WOF 9" Video

5/14/2018

More and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.

  • 5/02/2018

    Skate Witches Interview

    Skate Witches Interview
    Shari White and Kristin Ebeling are doing big things for women's skateboarding. Their Wheels of Fortune and Witch Hunt events are this weekend, May 4th-6th in Seattle.
  • 4/26/2018

    Talkin' MOB with Nicole Hause

    Talkin&#039; MOB with Nicole Hause
    Kick it in to overdrive and hit the park with MOB grip rider, Nicole Hause.
  • 4/25/2018

    Firing Line: Nicole Hause

    Firing Line: Nicole Hause
    Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.
  • 4/17/2018

    "Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video

    &quot;Grosso&#039;s Ramp Jam&quot; Video
    Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
  • 4/17/2018

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
    The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.