Wreck Centers: Vol. 1 FTC
7/06/2018
Saint Archer presents Wreck Centers. This video series highlights independent skate shops which have built skateboarding from the ground up and continue to spread stoke. Volume one features San Francisco’s FTC, whose 30+ year legacy has seen generations of legends, locals and visitors walk through their doors.
12/12/2016
Lakai x FTC YoungBucks 2016FTC team riders Nico Hiraga, Tafari Whitter, and Jonathan Perez were hand picked by Mike Carroll years ago to represent Lakai up in The City.
3/15/2016
FTC's "Pier 7" VideoDuring its heyday, Pier 7 fostered incredible progress in the world of street skating. FTC has assembled some of their favorite moments in this edit.
3/15/2016
FTC's "Pier 7" PremiereOn the fabled docks of the San Francisco Bay, Pier 7 defined a generation of street skating. FTC made a video about those good times and held a premiere at The Independent last night.
11/24/2015
FTC x Santana x Jim Marshall GiveawayCheck out this sick new Santana deck set from FTC. Share this post with the hashtag #FTCxSantanaGiveaway for your chance to win a set of boards.
11/23/2015
Jonathan Perez's "Chaodown" PartJonathan Perez comes through with style and power for the last part of FTC's "Chaodown." Watch it here.