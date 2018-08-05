Thrasher Magazine

Yaje Popson's "Brick" Part

5/08/2018

Bricks may be heavy, but Yaje Popson is light as a feather, and this new Alien part is a quick visual assault of fleet-footed VX footy. And if you like brutality, peep the back lip slam. Jesus…

