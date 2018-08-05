Yaje Popson's "Brick" Part
5/08/2018
Bricks may be heavy, but Yaje Popson is light as a feather, and this new Alien part is a quick visual assault of fleet-footed VX footy. And if you like brutality, peep the back lip slam. Jesus…
5/08/2018
The Follow Up: Yaje PopsonWe caught up with Yaje, post-Brick, to talk about the similarities between skating and being in a mosh pit and why sometimes you just gotta say, “fuck everything; I’m going skating,” We’re backing that.
1/26/2018
Clone Wheels by AWSClone wheels by AWS available in skateshops worldwide or online now. Check 'em out.
12/29/2017
Joey Guevara's "Temple Rhythms" PartTrends come and go but classic street skating will never need a tombstone and this Joey Guevara Temple Rhythms part is timeless. Hit play and enjoy the no BS barrage of clips. SJ all the way.
11/24/2017
Brandon Nguyen's "Tokyo" PartBrandon flows like water through the unique Japanese landscape, producing an all-around fantastic part, captured beautifully by videographer Miguel Valle.
9/07/2017
Yaje at TompkinsThe Sect’s Yaje Popson wakes up and hits Tompkins. Shot by Waylon Bone.