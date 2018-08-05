Yaje Popson's "Brick" Part

The Follow Up: Yaje Popson We caught up with Yaje, post-Brick, to talk about the similarities between skating and being in a mosh pit and why sometimes you just gotta say, “fuck everything; I’m going skating,” We’re backing that.

Clone Wheels by AWS Clone wheels by AWS available in skateshops worldwide or online now. Check 'em out.

Joey Guevara's "Temple Rhythms" Part Trends come and go but classic street skating will never need a tombstone and this Joey Guevara Temple Rhythms part is timeless. Hit play and enjoy the no BS barrage of clips. SJ all the way.

Brandon Nguyen's "Tokyo" Part Brandon flows like water through the unique Japanese landscape, producing an all-around fantastic part, captured beautifully by videographer Miguel Valle.