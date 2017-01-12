Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader Sylla Some people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.

Emerica's "Young Emericans" Premiere Photos The young ones, the old ones and all of Pedlow skatepark rolled to Baker Boys to watch the Young Emericans Zach Allen, Kader Sylla and Victor Aceves kill it. Good work, Bucky Gonzalez. —Atiba Jefferson

Emerica's "Young Emericans" Video Emerica vids are always top-shelf and this is no exception. Zach, Kader, and Victor represent the team's new blood and we couldn’t be more stoked for what the future holds.

Meet the Young Emericans We sat down with new Emerican recruits Kader Sylla, Zach Allen and Victor Aceves. These kids are rad. The future is in good hands.

Hall Of Meat: Kader Sylla This triples line was looking good but that asphalt bank was looking haggard.