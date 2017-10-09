Thrasher Magazine

Zach McBride's "Valor" Part

9/10/2017

We’ve got a hunch Zach likes to take tricks into and out of banks and ditches, because he found some killer slabs in this part. Ride on, Zach.

 

Get the Valor DVD here.

  • 9/10/2017

    Extra Flare: Stevie Perez

    Extra Flare: Stevie Perez
    Stevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.
  • 9/10/2017

    REAL's "By Any Means" Video

    REAL's "By Any Means" Video
    It’s a REAL vid, so you know everyone in the family is gonna get some shine, but the stars of this show are Zion Wright, Jack Olson, Jafin Garvey and Willy Lara. Take a seat before you go any further. Things are about to get HEAVY.
  • 9/10/2017

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy
    Monster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!
  • 9/10/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video
    It’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.
  • 9/10/2017

    An Asphalt Romance: Pizza Takes a Slice of Asia

    An Asphalt Romance: Pizza Takes a Slice of Asia
    After spending two months in Spain, the Pizza crew was due for something completely different: Asia was the answer.
  • 9/10/2017

    Zane Timpson and Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

    Zane Timpson and Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" Part
    If you like surprises, this video is full of them. Wild spots, unique skating, and straight-up gnar are displayed here. Well done, you skate psychos.
  • 9/10/2017

    Firing Line: Carlos Iqui

    Firing Line: Carlos Iqui
    Carlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.
  • 9/10/2017

    Magnified: Wes Kremer

    Magnified: Wes Kremer
    After dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.
  • 9/10/2017

    The DC Promo Video Teaser

    The DC Promo Video Teaser
    This video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...
  • 9/10/2017

    CJ Tambornino Memorial Video

    CJ Tambornino Memorial Video
    CJ was a technical wizard and his recent passing left a lot of people heartbroken, especially in his home state of Minnesota. This tribute video shows off the legendary skills of another brother taken from us far too soon.
