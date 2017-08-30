Thrasher Magazine

Zane Timpson and Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

8/30/2017

If you like surprises, this video is full of them. Wild spots, unique skating, and straight-up gnar are displayed here. Well done, you skate psychos.

    SF Treat #24

    Every town creates its own skate aesthetic on video. These edits do a great job of capturing the SF vibe and here’s another dose of local talent.
    New from Vagrant

    Check out all of the new boards from Vagrant in their Fall '17 catalog here.
    SF Treat #23

    San Francisco isn’t a huge city, but it’s a canvas of endless skateboarding possibility. Take the trip...
    New from Vagrant

    Check out the new boards from Vagrant in their Spring '17 catalog here.
    "Arizona Pool Maintance" Video

    In the backyards of Arizona’s scorched Earth, skate outlaws continue their endless search for empty backyard drinks. Skateboarding will always be a crime.
