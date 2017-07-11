Zion Wright's Greatest Hits

Halloween Hellride 6 Video We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.

Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.

REAL Skateboards: Now More Than Ever The new drop from REAL is at skateshops now. Check it out.

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And Prague The amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.