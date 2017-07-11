Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Zion Wright's Greatest Hits

11/07/2017

Usually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!

  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video
    We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos
    Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
  • 10/26/2017

    REAL Skateboards: Now More Than Ever

    REAL Skateboards: Now More Than Ever
    The new drop from REAL is at skateshops now. Check it out.
  • 10/24/2017

    Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And Prague

    Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And Prague
    The amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.
  • 10/24/2017

    Zion Wright Thrash and Burn Interview

    Zion Wright Thrash and Burn Interview
    Zion opens up about the porno-plastered van, snapping the nose and deck of his board in the same slam and skating with angels. Thrash N Burn is heavenly.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.