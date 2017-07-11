Zion Wright's Greatest Hits
Usually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
Halloween Hellride 2017 PhotosDiamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
REAL Skateboards: Now More Than EverThe new drop from REAL is at skateshops now. Check it out.
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And PragueThe amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.
Zion Wright Thrash and Burn InterviewZion opens up about the porno-plastered van, snapping the nose and deck of his board in the same slam and skating with angels. Thrash N Burn is heavenly.