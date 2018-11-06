Zion Wright's "REAL" Part
6/11/2018
It’s not clear where Zion’s limits are. He just keeps getting better and gnarlier. He’s a true skate prodigy who attacks all terrain. Here is his first full-length part since turning pro for REAL.
6/08/2018
Zion Wright: Muscle Milk Makes the Big LeaguesZion’s meteoric rise into the pro ranks might surprise some, but not anybody that grew up watching him skate. Mr. Wright’s homies weigh in on how Muscle Milk became the powerhouse he is today—from the July 2018 issue of the mag.
6/07/2018
Magnified: Zion WrightZion has a new part dropping next week. So let this be a warning, hammers are on the horizon.
6/04/2018
Out of Sight : Home is Where the Heart isFor 20 years now Uriah, Ken and the crew from Uprise have steadfastly given the skaters of Chicago a place that they can depend on. This is the story of how and why they keep it going.
5/31/2018
REAL Skateboards Catalog: Spring '18 DropReal Skateboards just dropped their second Spring 2018 catalog loaded with the goods.
5/29/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!