"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Awards Winner

"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Award – VOTE NOW Armed with a challenge sheet and their boards, the Witch Hunt covens hit the streets of Seattle for a day full of witchy madness and boy scaring. Which coven slayed it the hardest? You tell us; watch the vids and vote!

"Witch Hunt 2018" Video The Skate Witches Witch Hunt is part feral wildness, part skateboarding, and most importantly, funny as hell. Armed with a challenge sheet, skateboards and an iPhone, rival crews hit the Seattle streets to complete challenges and share in the fun! Stay tuned for the edits and poll tomorrow…

"Witch Hunt 2018" Article The third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.

Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" Video More and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.