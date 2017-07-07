Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Premiere Photos

Skateboarding is more than just rolling around on four wheels, it’s a way of life. For many skaters, it’s the only way. Antihero embodies this mantra and their tour articles and videos are always much more than tailslides and grinds. There’s a real human element to the videos, real life struggles of living on the road and how skateboarding brings us all together. From the crew that brought you Tent City over a decade ago, Six Stair productions was on the tour again and this time they headed to New Zealand. Not just documenting what went down but to live and skate with the team for a two week journey through life. The Body Corporate is the resultant video that accompanies the Reality Breakdown article in the August issue of Thrasher. Here are some photos from the premiere in Los Angeles that took place in the back lot of Six Stair productions. If you are in the Bay Area, catch tonight’s premiere at Lower Bobs and tomorrow night they will be showing at Burnside in Portland, then Marginal Way in Seattle. No guest lists, no tickets, just show up and enjoy the show. —Joe HammekeThe alley behind Six Stair Productions on FairfaxBino, on the roadOld guys always arrive earlyGrosso working the merch tableLotta history inside the Six Stair studiosBuddy and Rick in the editing bayRick pulls a binder from the shelvesThe first issue of the mag, January 1981!Signed Strople cover, February 1981!Wes Lott found the cover of the month and year he was born, October 1983Puker and Pat Clarke. Who’s Puker?Back outside Frank Gerwer, Lance Mountain and Peter Hewitt. Lance always smells niceLizzie Armanto and her brother MaxAustin Kanfoush, Raney Beres, and Bino tailgatingHair farmers, Erik Bragg and NugeShowtimeThe parking lot was fullGuess who killed it? Russo claims best trip of his life!Buddy tearing down the set before the neighbors complainShota Kubo and Ron ChatmanWoah, don’t get frisked RonOlson rallies the troops, “Let’s take this over to Kibitz.”Legendary Kibitz room on FairfaxBeard farmers, Dave Carnie and Erik BraggRaney Beres and Austin Kanfoush, rehydratingJason Landau on the wagon, “Does this even work?”Josh Landau of The Shrine and the band Easy warmed up the crowd with an acoustic setThen it was time for Rat Shit featuring Charno on drums along with Chris Blauvelt on vocal and guitarLarry, into the pitHewitt obligatory signingBlauvelt grindingWhile his wife Jamie handles the rhythm on bass...and then it was all a blur