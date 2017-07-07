Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Premiere Photos
Skateboarding is more than just rolling around on four wheels, it’s a way of life. For many skaters, it’s the only way. Antihero embodies this mantra and their tour articles and videos are always much more than tailslides and grinds. There’s a real human element to the videos, real life struggles of living on the road and how skateboarding brings us all together. From the crew that brought you Tent City over a decade ago, Six Stair productions was on the tour again and this time they headed to New Zealand. Not just documenting what went down but to live and skate with the team for a two week journey through life. The Body Corporate is the resultant video that accompanies the Reality Breakdown article in the August issue of Thrasher. Here are some photos from the premiere in Los Angeles that took place in the back lot of Six Stair productions. If you are in the Bay Area, catch tonight’s premiere at Lower Bobs and tomorrow night they will be showing at Burnside in Portland, then Marginal Way in Seattle. No guest lists, no tickets, just show up and enjoy the show. —Joe Hammeke
The alley behind Six Stair Productions on Fairfax
Bino, on the road
Old guys always arrive early
Grosso working the merch table
Lotta history inside the Six Stair studios
Buddy and Rick in the editing bay
Rick pulls a binder from the shelves
The first issue of the mag, January 1981!
Signed Strople cover, February 1981!
Wes Lott found the cover of the month and year he was born, October 1983
Puker and Pat Clarke. Who’s Puker?
Back outside Frank Gerwer, Lance Mountain and Peter Hewitt. Lance always smells nice
Lizzie Armanto and her brother Max
Austin Kanfoush, Raney Beres, and Bino tailgating
Hair farmers, Erik Bragg and Nuge
Showtime
The parking lot was full
Guess who killed it? Russo claims best trip of his life!
Buddy tearing down the set before the neighbors complain
Shota Kubo and Ron Chatman
Woah, don’t get frisked Ron
Olson rallies the troops, “Let’s take this over to Kibitz.”
Legendary Kibitz room on Fairfax
Beard farmers, Dave Carnie and Erik Bragg
Raney Beres and Austin Kanfoush, rehydrating
Jason Landau on the wagon, “Does this even work?”
Josh Landau of The Shrine and the band Easy warmed up the crowd with an acoustic set
Then it was time for Rat Shit featuring Charno on drums along with Chris Blauvelt on vocal and guitar
Larry, into the pit
Hewitt obligatory signing
Blauvelt grinding
While his wife Jamie handles the rhythm on bass
...and then it was all a blur
