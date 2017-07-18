Burnout: Deep in the Heart
The Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
Oh, it was scorching' alright
Bring your bootleg swimsuit, if you got one
Yeeeah!
Don't know what that shirt is, but I back it!
Not that fools weren't ripping
'Dude … get over here!'
Don't lay down for long. Get fried
Justin Henry, straight biz
Speaking of, next Lovell
Da boyz!
Chima has one speed: full blast
Local power
Let the hippie fly!
Free shirts!
Fakie flip, top speed
Front 5-0. Seen that Scramble vid yet?
RoZo – switch fiddy
The ol' NBS
Feebs
It's coming
Pressed over
J Lay with the switch Tre Lay
Boom!
Rowley on melt
Back lip upper
Kicky lip
Higher!
Snubbed out like a cigarette
Dude
Kickflip nosegrind revert even
Major Donk on the side pipe
I.T. in the golden hour
Date night
The good fools
You guys!
You mean like the Bad Shit song?
Babes, everywhere
Family fun
'When is the sticker slam?'
Back of the line, hella gold
Dippin with that top knot
Henry, still on one
Ledge sesh
Just kids
Here we go …
Ate shit down the bank. Don't worry. Nobody saw
Who's a good boy?!
Leave a tender moment alone. Sorry y'all
Yo!
Finger ink
DFL!
TU
These bros
My friends from the camera club
Whattup!
Three stripes
Vape babe
Is that stuff bad for you?
Mellow sesh in halfpipe alley. My zone
Meanwhile, when the sun goes down Gilbert comes out – nollie flip style!
Cooling down to 95
Balmy, even
Tit sesh!
Classic one-footer
Plant 'em if you got 'em
Hottest spot in the place
Zoom, zoom!
Rowley's back!
And then Ro hits the lights with the impossible assist. Tight demo, all round
I mean, BEST DEMO EVER!! Thanks No Comply and Austin
-
