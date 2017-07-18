Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Deep in the Heart

7/18/2017

The Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!

 

burnout 01 750pxOh, it was scorching' alright

burnout 02 750pxBring your bootleg swimsuit, if you got one

burnout 03 750pxYeeeah!

burnout 04 750pxDon't know what that shirt is, but I back it!

burnout 05 750pxNot that fools weren't ripping

burnout 06 750px'Dude … get over here!'

burnout 07 750pxDon't lay down for long. Get fried

burnout 08 750pxJustin Henry, straight biz

burnout 09 750pxSpeaking of, next Lovell

burnout 10 750pxDa boyz!

burnout 11 750pxChima has one speed: full blast

burnout 12 750pxLocal power

burnout 13 750pxLet the hippie fly!

burnout 14 750pxFree shirts!

burnout 15 750pxFakie flip, top speed

burnout 16 750pxFront 5-0. Seen that Scramble vid yet?

burnout 17 750pxRoZo – switch fiddy

burnout 18 750pxThe ol' NBS

burnout 19 750pxFeebs

burnout 20 750pxIt's coming

burnout 21 750pxPressed over

burnout 22 750pxJ Lay with the switch Tre Lay

burnout 23 750pxBoom!

burnout 24 750pxRowley on melt

burnout 25 750pxBack lip upper

burnout 26 750pxKicky lip

burnout 27 750pxHigher!

burnout 28 750pxSnubbed out like a cigarette

burnout 29 750pxDude

burnout 30 750pxKickflip nosegrind revert even

burnout 31 750pxMajor Donk on the side pipe

burnout 32 750pxI.T. in the golden hour

burnout 33 750pxDate night

burnout 34 750pxThe good fools

burnout 35 750pxYou guys!

burnout 36 750pxYou mean like the Bad Shit song?

burnout 37 750pxBabes, everywhere

burnout 38 750pxFamily fun

burnout 39 750px'When is the sticker slam?'

burnout 40 750pxBack of the line, hella gold

burnout 41 750pxDippin with that top knot

burnout 42 750pxHenry, still on one

burnout 43 750pxLedge sesh

burnout 44 750pxJust kids

burnout 45 750pxHere we go …

burnout 46 750pxAte shit down the bank. Don't worry. Nobody saw

burnout 47 750pxWho's a good boy?!

burnout 48 750pxLeave a tender moment alone. Sorry y'all

burnout 49 750pxYo!

burnout 50 750pxFinger ink

burnout 51 750pxDFL!

burnout 52 750pxTU

burnout 53 750pxThese bros

burnout 54 750pxMy friends from the camera club

burnout 55 750pxWhattup!

burnout 56 750pxThree stripes

burnout 57 750pxVape babe

burnout 58 750pxIs that stuff bad for you?

burnout 59 750pxMellow sesh in halfpipe alley. My zone

burnout 60 750pxMeanwhile, when the sun goes down Gilbert comes out – nollie flip style!

burnout 61 750pxCooling down to 95

burnout 62 750pxBalmy, even

burnout 63 750pxTit sesh!

burnout 64 750pxClassic one-footer

burnout 65 750pxPlant 'em if you got 'em

burnout 66 750pxHottest spot in the place

burnout 67 750pxZoom, zoom!

burnout 68 750pxRowley's back!

burnout 69 750pxAnd then Ro hits the lights with the impossible assist. Tight demo, all round

burnout 70 750pxI mean, BEST DEMO EVER!! Thanks No Comply and Austin

