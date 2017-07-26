The KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.This isn't the man down. This is just Tyson easing into the dayThis thingLooking good until it looked very, very badG'damn it!The ride to the ERTough as nails, young RowanHe'll be backLater, the tropical paradise of the KC parkAlways a heavy sceneGeoff grabs some sky time, straight offSOTY flipBerle takes it upstream, as is his bold style!Tyson on barBoom!Frontside 'canes to fakie and forwardsYung Pacheco with the impossible lipFuck yo can!J Lay lofty – your GD right he's still got it!KFBSLSSI. Trust meBackside 180 nosegrind to forward from the matt B school of maneuversBerle's on a switch crooks kick latelyThere's a nose grab in there somewhereWu Keeper, also keeping the BSNBS looking goodHalf cab Smith to fakieGersh!Euro hopping into a the fakie nosegrindHella shoveChima with the KFFSBS. First T!And then the closer …Yep, on command. Hell of a trick, Berle!Time to comb the audience. Whattup, Y'all!This youngster eschewed medical attention for his broken ankle to see the rest of the demo. Hard choicesModelo babes, everywhereSomeday I'll make it to ComptonIs that Sherilyn Fenn?Time to get someNo waiting in the bowlI was thereBring your amulets, if you got someWhattup fellow shutter bug?!HypedBut these guys …These guys are my kind of guys!Best Trick line upNot that they're all seriousChug LifeThanks for coming!Heavy metalDFLAnd againUghh!These badasses'Quiet, I'm watching my show'Happy Ryan Lovell Day!Another glimpse of paradiseGX'ophilesDIY it yourself, Loyal Pawn styleBring your newborn, if you got oneDoes that say 'Karate Explosion?'Straight to the 'Gram. And by Gram I mean, GrammaWe'll always have the Summer of '17Take a picture, it'll last longerMemory Card FullSupSchnauzers, everywhereAlong with Thrasher babes. Wow!Yep, a good time was had by all. Thanks for rolling out everybody!But then the real adventure begins …K Walks threw a new pair of shoes high into a dead tree. The young man who initially climbed in pursuit couldn't reach them giving this girl an idea of her ownShe quickly scaled the tree, passing him despite wearing a dress and no shoes. 'These are mine, bitch!' she said as she scuttled over his headSuccess!But then it would seem they were both stuck.While easing down the bare trunk she suddenly slipped, dropping four feet to a lower nookWhich is when the Vans team sprang into action!Ultimately aiding in her rescueScraped and bruised, the size 10 KWalks were hers!It was way more exciting in person. Another Scorchin Summer miracle. So glad it was a happy ending. Whew!