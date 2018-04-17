Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

4/17/2018

The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.

grossos ramp jam 002 750pxIs that pizza doing a nose grind?

grossos ramp jam 003 750pxAh, the killer half

grossos ramp jam 004 750pxHosoi’s here. Good omen for any killer sesh

grossos ramp jam 005 750pxBrent and the ramp crew. Don’t get too excited boys

grossos ramp jam 006 750pxNo job too small for Steve Van Doren

grossos ramp jam 007 750pxPeter, champing at the bit

grossos ramp jam 008 750pxAlmost run down by the Muscle’s egg!

grossos ramp jam 009 750pxHell yeah Vamp’s padding up

grossos ramp jam 010 750pxHard to recognize Bill with all those clothes, right?

grossos ramp jam 011 750pxManagement, on stand by

grossos ramp jam 012 750pxDidn’t even make it all the way up the stairs before being distracted by radical. Jordyn, four wheels over

grossos ramp jam 013 750pxCoping’s eye view of The Muscle™

grossos ramp jam 014 750pxMaster of air, Lincoln Ueda. More to come!

grossos ramp jam 015 750pxSuperman and Darin Jenkins!

grossos ramp jam 016 750pxFinally made it up top. Hewitt prowls the lip

grossos ramp jam 017 750pxBarratt busts fishly

grossos ramp jam 018 750pxSpeaking of seafood lovers, Willy scrapes over head first run

grossos ramp jam 020 750pxJimmy Wilkins – captured in the wild! This is gonna get good

grossos ramp jam 021 750pxHewitt, over the onion with ease

grossos ramp jam 022 750pxBucky back on Vans? Back it! Stale boneless

grossos ramp jam 023 750pxChris was late for another skate date, but managed to squeeze in a bone-up frontal for the cameramen

grossos ramp jam 024 750pxAnd the good ol’ invert revert

grossos ramp jam 025 750pxAir show’s starting

grossos ramp jam 026 750pxThis lein to tail photo is to show you Vamp’s strong grip game

grossos ramp jam 027 750pxWilkins, right to left

grossos ramp jam 028 750pxWouldn’t be a Vans sesh without Omar! Over to feeble

grossos ramp jam 029 750pxJoeless One… to tail

grossos ramp jam 030 750pxDivebomb indy. What that must feel like?!

grossos ramp jam 031 750pxRussell slob fasty, clock ticking

grossos ramp jam 032 750pxSugarcane the gorge? Ah yes. Gregson made it. That will be his gorgeous head of hair in the corner of the frame for the rest of this article

grossos ramp jam 033 750pxAnd in ‘still got it!’ news, Weiss did a Japan to fakie over the gap. I know!

grossos ramp jam 034 750pxDouble coverage of Muscle’s egg over easy

grossos ramp jam 035 750pxNicole made it!

grossos ramp jam 036 750pxThe best!

grossos ramp jam 037 750pxLegend alert! Lonnie Hiramoto blasting over

grossos ramp jam 038 750pxSpeaking of ….

grossos ramp jam 039 750pxA ripper you may not be familiar with, Shea Donavan was pounding the plywood

grossos ramp jam 040 750pxMassive floaters to fakie, indy and otherwise

grossos ramp jam 041 750pxBorden made it! Tail skid into the roll-in

grossos ramp jam 042 750pxKicky back lip

grossos ramp jam 043 750px‘I need to go!’ He kept telling us, before taking another five runs

grossos ramp jam 044 750pxJordyn looks skeptical of Lasko’s Losi but with Grosso as my witness, it’s a make

grossos ramp jam 045 750pxBoneless, foot on cope

grossos ramp jam 046 750pxDarin with his patented finger flip to finger flip lein to tail. That brings back some H-Street memories, right oldies?

grossos ramp jam 047 750pxTom Schaar lives in my neighborhood. Nosegrind nollie over the gap

grossos ramp jam 048 750pxFrog’s Brighton Zeuner, FSA smack down

grossos ramp jam 049 750pxAnd look who we have here …

grossos ramp jam 050 750pxPerelson made it!

grossos ramp jam 051 750pxMysterious egg man

grossos ramp jam 052 750pxSouth Cacka’s Clay Kreiner. Here we go …

grossos ramp jam 053 750pxThirty-yard stare ‘cause my camera’s right where Jimmy’s gonna land

grossos ramp jam 054 750pxAnother Grosso Great – Steve Cab making his 478,000th channel crossing

grossos ramp jam 055 750pxOver to flash n roll. Wow!

grossos ramp jam 056 750pxUeda with an oop body jar, smacking to tail three feet out of frame to the left

grossos ramp jam 057 750pxHard to style a slob, but Jimmy’s got a handle on it

grossos ramp jam 058 750pxStraight from the streets – amazing front heel from CK. Hey, what’s Madness?

grossos ramp jam 059 750pxYou’ll find out …

grossos ramp jam 060 750pxShea with the wicked nose grab 540

grossos ramp jam 061 750pxLasko, blast-o back tail channel!

grossos ramp jam 062 750pxZach Miller, tall tail grab

grossos ramp jam 063 750pxNavs menaced the lip for the first half of the sesh, then went airborne. Kicked down mute for the big air ghouls

grossos ramp jam 064 750pxRocket talk

grossos ramp jam 065 750pxBig Al’s Madonna was beggin’ for some black and white

grossos ramp jam 066 750pxPatrick Ryan, skyin’!

grossos ramp jam 067 750pxClassic judo kick from the Milk Man

grossos ramp jam 068 750pxMore frontside sliders. What a trick!

grossos ramp jam 069 750pxAnd what have we here???

Grosso ramp 750pxWhen Lotti did it I believe it was called a ‘spin out.’ Not sure if that still applies, but Wilkin’s got it!

grossos ramp jam 090 750pxAnd the ollie 540, first try, no big deal. Jeesh

grossos ramp jam 091 750pxWillis teeters for a packed house

grossos ramp jam 092 750pxClassic bail gun. Sorry, Buck

grossos ramp jam 093 750pxKimbel’s ‘Drecht got Cab looking for his Clawz gloves

grossos ramp jam 094 750pxSky time under Hultz’ historical gaze

grossos ramp jam 095 750pxEgg drop, set up

grossos ramp jam 096 750pxWhat to do next …

grossos ramp jam 097 750pxSheboarders … everywhere

grossos ramp jam 098 750pxSmokin’ tail grab

grossos ramp jam 099 750pxWeiss really studying Lincoln’s frontal

grossos ramp jam 100 750px‘Yeww!!!’

grossos ramp jam 101 750pxEgg or frontal? Oh hi, Roman!

grossos ramp jam 102 750pxSchaar, faar out on this BSO

grossos ramp jam 103 750pxAnd the fisheye

grossos ramp jam 104 750pxClassic Cab

grossos ramp jam 105 750pxWilkins, 360 ollie one foot. I know

grossos ramp jam 106 750pxScraped out, always

grossos ramp jam 107 750pxCedric Pabich, about to drop it into a Smith

grossos ramp jam 108 750pxDonavan, indy

grossos ramp jam 109 750pxDoes anybody still call him Holmes? BSO

grossos ramp jam 110 750pxDown for life, Christian and Dressen

grossos ramp jam 111 750pxSchaar, frontside noseblunt for the boys

grossos ramp jam 112 750pxAnd then a startling switch frontside ollie!

grossos ramp jam 113 750pxSuperman with some super socks. That’s dressing for the sesh!

grossos ramp jam 114 750pxBorden, teetering on the brink

grossos ramp jam 115 750pxThe golden hour was made for Miller time

grossos ramp jam 116 750pxAnd lein airs like this too, of course

grossos ramp jam 117 750pxInching back down, I managed to catch a few cheeky runs from low-key shredder Griffin

grossos ramp jam 118 750pxHandplant at dusk

grossos ramp jam 119 750pxThis face is crazy

grossos ramp jam 120 750pxBut not as crazy as the fact that this is a backside disaster. Oh Jimmy

grossos ramp jam 121 750pxTurnt down Miller

grossos ramp jam 122 750pxThose socks again!

grossos ramp jam 123 750pxI wonder if Clay even knows where his pads are at this point?

grossos ramp jam 124 750pxAin’t nothing like pure sky time, right?

grossos ramp jam 125 750pxThanks Lincoln!

grossos ramp jam 126 750pxCalling it

grossos ramp jam 127 750pxLester Kasai sneaks in a fastplant right before it was too dark to skate

grossos ramp jam 128 750pxWhich is when I chose to blind Lance with my flash

grossos ramp jam 129 750px‘The dusk got in my eyes ..’

grossos ramp jam 130 750pxHell of a first sesh. Thanks, Jeff! Thanks Steve!

