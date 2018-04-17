Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
Is that pizza doing a nose grind?
Ah, the killer half
Hosoi’s here. Good omen for any killer sesh
Brent and the ramp crew. Don’t get too excited boys
No job too small for Steve Van Doren
Peter, champing at the bit
Almost run down by the Muscle’s egg!
Hell yeah Vamp’s padding up
Hard to recognize Bill with all those clothes, right?
Management, on stand by
Didn’t even make it all the way up the stairs before being distracted by radical. Jordyn, four wheels over
Coping’s eye view of The Muscle™
Master of air, Lincoln Ueda. More to come!
Superman and Darin Jenkins!
Finally made it up top. Hewitt prowls the lip
Barratt busts fishly
Speaking of seafood lovers, Willy scrapes over head first run
Jimmy Wilkins – captured in the wild! This is gonna get good
Hewitt, over the onion with ease
Bucky back on Vans? Back it! Stale boneless
Chris was late for another skate date, but managed to squeeze in a bone-up frontal for the cameramen
And the good ol’ invert revert
Air show’s starting
This lein to tail photo is to show you Vamp’s strong grip game
Wilkins, right to left
Wouldn’t be a Vans sesh without Omar! Over to feeble
Joeless One… to tail
Divebomb indy. What that must feel like?!
Russell slob fasty, clock ticking
Sugarcane the gorge? Ah yes. Gregson made it. That will be his gorgeous head of hair in the corner of the frame for the rest of this article
And in ‘still got it!’ news, Weiss did a Japan to fakie over the gap. I know!
Double coverage of Muscle’s egg over easy
Nicole made it!
The best!
Legend alert! Lonnie Hiramoto blasting over
Speaking of ….
A ripper you may not be familiar with, Shea Donavan was pounding the plywood
Massive floaters to fakie, indy and otherwise
Borden made it! Tail skid into the roll-in
Kicky back lip
‘I need to go!’ He kept telling us, before taking another five runs
Jordyn looks skeptical of Lasko’s Losi but with Grosso as my witness, it’s a make
Boneless, foot on cope
Darin with his patented finger flip to finger flip lein to tail. That brings back some H-Street memories, right oldies?
Tom Schaar lives in my neighborhood. Nosegrind nollie over the gap
Frog’s Brighton Zeuner, FSA smack down
And look who we have here …
Perelson made it!
Mysterious egg man
South Cacka’s Clay Kreiner. Here we go …
Thirty-yard stare ‘cause my camera’s right where Jimmy’s gonna land
Another Grosso Great – Steve Cab making his 478,000th channel crossing
Over to flash n roll. Wow!
Ueda with an oop body jar, smacking to tail three feet out of frame to the left
Hard to style a slob, but Jimmy’s got a handle on it
Straight from the streets – amazing front heel from CK. Hey, what’s Madness?
You’ll find out …
Shea with the wicked nose grab 540
Lasko, blast-o back tail channel!
Zach Miller, tall tail grab
Navs menaced the lip for the first half of the sesh, then went airborne. Kicked down mute for the big air ghouls
Rocket talk
Big Al’s Madonna was beggin’ for some black and white
Patrick Ryan, skyin’!
Classic judo kick from the Milk Man
More frontside sliders. What a trick!
And what have we here???
When Lotti did it I believe it was called a ‘spin out.’ Not sure if that still applies, but Wilkin’s got it!
And the ollie 540, first try, no big deal. Jeesh
Willis teeters for a packed house
Classic bail gun. Sorry, Buck
Kimbel’s ‘Drecht got Cab looking for his Clawz gloves
Sky time under Hultz’ historical gaze
Egg drop, set up
What to do next …
Sheboarders … everywhere
Smokin’ tail grab
Weiss really studying Lincoln’s frontal
‘Yeww!!!’
Egg or frontal? Oh hi, Roman!
Schaar, faar out on this BSO
And the fisheye
Classic Cab
Wilkins, 360 ollie one foot. I know
Scraped out, always
Cedric Pabich, about to drop it into a Smith
Donavan, indy
Does anybody still call him Holmes? BSO
Down for life, Christian and Dressen
Schaar, frontside noseblunt for the boys
And then a startling switch frontside ollie!
Superman with some super socks. That’s dressing for the sesh!
Borden, teetering on the brink
The golden hour was made for Miller time
And lein airs like this too, of course
Inching back down, I managed to catch a few cheeky runs from low-key shredder Griffin
Handplant at dusk
This face is crazy
But not as crazy as the fact that this is a backside disaster. Oh Jimmy
Turnt down Miller
Those socks again!
I wonder if Clay even knows where his pads are at this point?
Ain’t nothing like pure sky time, right?
Thanks Lincoln!
Calling it
Lester Kasai sneaks in a fastplant right before it was too dark to skate
Which is when I chose to blind Lance with my flash
‘The dusk got in my eyes ..’
Hell of a first sesh. Thanks, Jeff! Thanks Steve!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp JamThe old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Jah's JamWhat do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Last Run!Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: West EndersIt’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: The Amazing RaceThe Scorchin Summer tour winds down in Des Moines, but not before some unorthodox competition among the crew.
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Girl in the TreeThe KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Kyle Walker DayOklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. WorthThe Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Deep in the HeartThe Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Atlanta SlammaWe've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!