The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.



Is that pizza doing a nose grind?



Ah, the killer half



Hosoi’s here. Good omen for any killer sesh



Brent and the ramp crew. Don’t get too excited boys



No job too small for Steve Van Doren



Peter, champing at the bit



Almost run down by the Muscle’s egg!



Hell yeah Vamp’s padding up



Hard to recognize Bill with all those clothes, right?



Management, on stand by



Didn’t even make it all the way up the stairs before being distracted by radical. Jordyn, four wheels over



Coping’s eye view of The Muscle™



Master of air, Lincoln Ueda. More to come!



Superman and Darin Jenkins!



Finally made it up top. Hewitt prowls the lip



Barratt busts fishly



Speaking of seafood lovers, Willy scrapes over head first run



Jimmy Wilkins – captured in the wild! This is gonna get good



Hewitt, over the onion with ease



Bucky back on Vans? Back it! Stale boneless



Chris was late for another skate date, but managed to squeeze in a bone-up frontal for the cameramen



And the good ol’ invert revert



Air show’s starting



This lein to tail photo is to show you Vamp’s strong grip game



Wilkins, right to left



Wouldn’t be a Vans sesh without Omar! Over to feeble



Joeless One… to tail



Divebomb indy. What that must feel like?!



Russell slob fasty, clock ticking



Sugarcane the gorge? Ah yes. Gregson made it. That will be his gorgeous head of hair in the corner of the frame for the rest of this article



And in ‘still got it!’ news, Weiss did a Japan to fakie over the gap. I know!



Double coverage of Muscle’s egg over easy



Nicole made it!



The best!



Legend alert! Lonnie Hiramoto blasting over



Speaking of ….



A ripper you may not be familiar with, Shea Donavan was pounding the plywood



Massive floaters to fakie, indy and otherwise



Borden made it! Tail skid into the roll-in



Kicky back lip



‘I need to go!’ He kept telling us, before taking another five runs



Jordyn looks skeptical of Lasko’s Losi but with Grosso as my witness, it’s a make



Boneless, foot on cope



Darin with his patented finger flip to finger flip lein to tail. That brings back some H-Street memories, right oldies?



Tom Schaar lives in my neighborhood. Nosegrind nollie over the gap



Frog’s Brighton Zeuner, FSA smack down



And look who we have here …



Perelson made it!



Mysterious egg man



South Cacka’s Clay Kreiner. Here we go …



Thirty-yard stare ‘cause my camera’s right where Jimmy’s gonna land



Another Grosso Great – Steve Cab making his 478,000th channel crossing



Over to flash n roll. Wow!



Ueda with an oop body jar, smacking to tail three feet out of frame to the left



Hard to style a slob, but Jimmy’s got a handle on it



Straight from the streets – amazing front heel from CK. Hey, what’s Madness?



You’ll find out …



Shea with the wicked nose grab 540



Lasko, blast-o back tail channel!



Zach Miller, tall tail grab



Navs menaced the lip for the first half of the sesh, then went airborne. Kicked down mute for the big air ghouls



Rocket talk



Big Al’s Madonna was beggin’ for some black and white



Patrick Ryan, skyin’!



Classic judo kick from the Milk Man



More frontside sliders. What a trick!



And what have we here???



When Lotti did it I believe it was called a ‘spin out.’ Not sure if that still applies, but Wilkin’s got it!



And the ollie 540, first try, no big deal. Jeesh



Willis teeters for a packed house



Classic bail gun. Sorry, Buck



Kimbel’s ‘Drecht got Cab looking for his Clawz gloves



Sky time under Hultz’ historical gaze



Egg drop, set up



What to do next …



Sheboarders … everywhere



Smokin’ tail grab



Weiss really studying Lincoln’s frontal



‘Yeww!!!’



Egg or frontal? Oh hi, Roman!



Schaar, faar out on this BSO



And the fisheye



Classic Cab



Wilkins, 360 ollie one foot. I know



Scraped out, always



Cedric Pabich, about to drop it into a Smith



Donavan, indy



Does anybody still call him Holmes? BSO



Down for life, Christian and Dressen



Schaar, frontside noseblunt for the boys



And then a startling switch frontside ollie!



Superman with some super socks. That’s dressing for the sesh!



Borden, teetering on the brink



The golden hour was made for Miller time



And lein airs like this too, of course



Inching back down, I managed to catch a few cheeky runs from low-key shredder Griffin



Handplant at dusk



This face is crazy



But not as crazy as the fact that this is a backside disaster. Oh Jimmy



Turnt down Miller



Those socks again!



I wonder if Clay even knows where his pads are at this point?



Ain’t nothing like pure sky time, right?



Thanks Lincoln!



Calling it



Lester Kasai sneaks in a fastplant right before it was too dark to skate



Which is when I chose to blind Lance with my flash



‘The dusk got in my eyes ..’



Hell of a first sesh. Thanks, Jeff! Thanks Steve!