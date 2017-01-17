Thrasher Magazine

CJ Collins may be a young boy but he carries himself like a man. He’s not plagued with little-kid style or the inability to hold a conversation in the van. All this combined with a heavy bag of tricks landed him a spot as an am on one of the most prestigious teams in skateboarding. Barely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company. —Joe HammekeHeaded out to Stix Ride Shop in Pomona for their annual Toy Machine signing and demoTeam Manager, Mike Sinclair, had a little surprise in storeDan Lu approvedEating pizza waiting for the rest of the team to arriveDown to the last slice. Siri, how many slices of pizza can I eat?Toy Machine’s benevolent overlord, Ed Templeton, right on time…with the squad hot on his tail and my poor attempt at an Abby Road photoFirst in line means first to high five Blake CarpenterEach team rider had one of their pro model decks to hand out to a lucky Loyal Pawn of their choiceThese two were all about the face signatures. They claimed they were never washing them off. Well, good for them the signing was on a holiday weekend so those signatures at least made it 'til Tuesday.Proof of “If you’re not first, you’re last.” Only one of them got a free deck. Thanks, Matt B!That same Loyal Pawn took the opportunity to get an Ed Templeton original Transistor Sect drawing on his cheek. Too bad he’s too young to walk around the corner and get it permanently tattooedThe next kid in line took the safer, more permanent route, ala t-shirtCJ Collins patiently observing the artist at workThis pretty much nailed it with the nipple as an eyeballWanna guarantee a spot on the Thrasher blog? Bring the mag to the signing. These guys knowSomeone’s hoping there’s a set of wheels to be handed outBelgian prideAxel got his nails done by one Lizzie ArmantoObvious stoke.The secret handshakeA nearly complete list of signatures on his Toy Machine flagThen Dan Lu with a tasty announcement.No way!To the face!But this was one tough cakeLook, there’s a dent where his nose hitTough enough for Toy MachineNext it was off to the Claremont park for a demo where Matt B casually films Blake Carpenter’s equally casual switch back tailToy’s newest Am takes right to the quarter pipeLeabres kickflipped the Triton barrierAxel with the impossibleMatt B set the camera down long enough to give the Loyal Pawns what they wantA young fan with an impossible (and shin guards)From the looks of this, those shin guards may have not been all that protectiveThe Tempster, definitely knows his way around a demo.Toy flow rider, Hosea Peters, switch flip caught cleanTre Williams, front blunt.CJ Collins, no comply to—ahh, just watch the video! Congrats, kid! the future is looking bright