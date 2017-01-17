Thrasher Magazine

CJ Collins' "Welcome to Toy Machine" Photos

1/17/2017
CJ Collins may be a young boy but he carries himself like a man. He’s not plagued with little-kid style or the inability to hold a conversation in the van. All this combined with a heavy bag of tricks landed him a spot as an am on one of the most prestigious teams in skateboarding. Barely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company. —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxHeaded out to Stix Ride Shop in Pomona for their annual Toy Machine signing and demo

02 750pxTeam Manager, Mike Sinclair, had a little surprise in store

03 750pxDan Lu approved

04 750pxEating pizza waiting for the rest of the team to arrive

05 750pxDown to the last slice. Siri, how many slices of pizza can I eat?

06 750pxToy Machine’s benevolent overlord, Ed Templeton, right on time…

07 750pxwith the squad hot on his tail and my poor attempt at an Abby Road photo

08 750pxFirst in line means first to high five Blake Carpenter

09 750pxEach team rider had one of their pro model decks to hand out to a lucky Loyal Pawn of their choice

10 750pxThese two were all about the face signatures. They claimed they were never washing them off. Well, good for them the signing was on a holiday weekend so those signatures at least made it 'til Tuesday.

11 750pxProof of “If you’re not first, you’re last.”  Only one of them got a free deck. Thanks, Matt B!

12 750pxThat same Loyal Pawn took the opportunity to get an Ed Templeton original Transistor Sect drawing on his cheek. Too bad he’s too young to walk around the corner and get it permanently tattooed

13 750pxThe next kid in line took the safer, more permanent route, ala t-shirt

14 750pxCJ Collins patiently observing the artist at work

15 750pxThis pretty much nailed it with the nipple as an eyeball

16 750pxWanna guarantee a spot on the Thrasher blog? Bring the mag to the signing. These guys know

17 750pxSomeone’s hoping there’s a set of wheels to be handed out

18 750pxBelgian pride

19 750pxAxel got his nails done by one Lizzie Armanto

20 750pxObvious stoke.

21 750pxThe secret handshake

22 750pxA nearly complete list of signatures on his Toy Machine flag

23 750pxThen Dan Lu with a tasty announcement.

24 750pxNo way!

25 750pxTo the face!

26 750pxBut this was one tough cake

27 750pxLook, there’s a dent where his nose hit

28 750pxTough enough for Toy Machine

29 750pxNext it was off to the Claremont park for a demo where Matt B casually films Blake Carpenter’s equally casual switch back tail

30 750pxToy’s newest Am takes right to the quarter pipe

31 750pxLeabres kickflipped the Triton barrier

32 750pxAxel with the impossible

33 750pxMatt B set the camera down long enough to give the Loyal Pawns what they want

34 750pxA young fan with an impossible (and shin guards)

35 750pxFrom the looks of this, those shin guards may have not been all that protective

36 750pxThe Tempster, definitely knows his way around a demo.

37 750pxToy flow rider, Hosea Peters, switch flip caught clean

38 750pxTre Williams, front blunt.

39 750pxCJ Collins, no comply to—ahh, just watch the video!  Congrats, kid! the future is looking bright
  1/17/2017

