Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational Photos

Antihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe BrookPatlanta providing the bevsPre-contest revsMatilda excited to attack the skatersNeckface made a sculpture for the event. Keep it creepyRad Dad Austin Kanfoush and familyRoyce Nelson and GrossoSignage beware!Buddy, video-direction overlord and the media crewThe Gut and DAF NoahTC and BA, skartistsJim and Jack Thiebaud holding down the fortDLX mafia: Thiebaud, Hewitt and GerwerRed and GrossoOski, bred to shredBay for a day: Antonio, Bobier and GuyWheels of steel, DJ Juan LoveSanta Cruz beach vatos, Raven and GuzmanOski, lipslideKoston getting flaredIt’s good to see Simon Bannerot back in the mix—eggplantRoman Pabich, frontside bonelessAntonio Durao taking a switch tré from the deck to the flat. No rulesPhelper, full revsTNT, high-speed Smith grindGT, NB slide for a full houseIshod and Raney on a high-speed collision courseFast and furious—GT, frontside 50-50 through the cornerAwards via Iris GeorgeKader gets a taste of glory by ollieing the trophiesAlden and Neckface announcing the winnersIshod, perma shredGuzman, kickflip IndyRaney, backside air. Thanks to everybody who came out to celebrate P-Stone. Keep the revs going!