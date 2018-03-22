Thrasher Magazine

Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational Photos

3/22/2018
Antihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook

Patlanta Brook 1 750pxPatlanta providing the bevs

Burnout Brook 1 750pxPre-contest revs

JYD 2 Brook 1 750pxMatilda excited to attack the skaters

Neck sculpture Brook 1 750pxNeckface made a sculpture for the event. Keep it creepy

Austin Family Brook 1 750pxRad Dad Austin Kanfoush and family

Royce Nelson Grosso Brook 1 750pxRoyce Nelson and Grosso

Signs Brook 1 750pxSignage beware!

Buddy media Brook 1 750pxBuddy, video-direction overlord and the media crew

Gut Daf Brook 1 750pxThe Gut and DAF Noah

TC BA Brook 1 750pxTC and BA, skartists

Jim Jack Brook 1 750pxJim and Jack Thiebaud holding down the fort

Jim Pete Gerwer Brook 1 750pxDLX mafia: Thiebaud, Hewitt and Gerwer

Red Grosso Brook 1 750pxRed and Grosso

Oski Brook 1 750pxOski, bred to shred

Bros Brook 1 750pxBay for a day: Antonio, Bobier and Guy

DJ Juan Brook 1 750pxWheels of steel, DJ Juan Love

Raven Guzman Brook 1 750pxSanta Cruz beach vatos, Raven and Guzman

Oski lip Brook 1 750pxOski, lipslide

Koston Brook 1 750pxKoston getting flared

Simon Egg Brook 1 750pxIt’s good to see Simon Bannerot back in the mix—eggplant

Roman Brook 1 750pxRoman Pabich, frontside boneless

Antonio sw tre Brook 1 750pxAntonio Durao taking a switch tré from the deck to the flat. No rules

Phelper Brook 1 750pxPhelper, full revs

TNT Brook 1 750pxTNT, high-speed Smith grind

GT NB Brook 1 750pxGT, NB slide for a full house

Crash Brook 1 750pxIshod and Raney on a high-speed collision course

GT FS 50 50 Brook 1 750pxFast and furious—GT, frontside 50-50 through the corner

Awards Brook 1 750pxAwards via Iris George

Kader Trophy Ollie Brook 1 750pxKader gets a taste of glory by ollieing the trophies

Alden Neck Trophy Brook 1 750pxAlden and Neckface announcing the winners

ISHODbean Remy 750pxIshod, perma shred      Photo: Remy

EAMNkfindyfakie Remy 750pxGuzman, kickflip Indy     Photo: Remy

Raney BS air Brook 1 750pxRaney, backside air. Thanks to everybody who came out to celebrate P-Stone. Keep the revs going!
