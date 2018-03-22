Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational Photos
3/22/2018
Antihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
Patlanta providing the bevs
Pre-contest revs
Matilda excited to attack the skaters
Neckface made a sculpture for the event. Keep it creepy
Rad Dad Austin Kanfoush and family
Royce Nelson and Grosso
Signage beware!
Buddy, video-direction overlord and the media crew
The Gut and DAF Noah
TC and BA, skartists
Jim and Jack Thiebaud holding down the fort
DLX mafia: Thiebaud, Hewitt and Gerwer
Red and Grosso
Oski, bred to shred
Bay for a day: Antonio, Bobier and Guy
Wheels of steel, DJ Juan Love
Santa Cruz beach vatos, Raven and Guzman
Oski, lipslide
Koston getting flared
It’s good to see Simon Bannerot back in the mix—eggplant
Roman Pabich, frontside boneless
Antonio Durao taking a switch tré from the deck to the flat. No rules
Phelper, full revs
TNT, high-speed Smith grind
GT, NB slide for a full house
Ishod and Raney on a high-speed collision course
Fast and furious—GT, frontside 50-50 through the corner
Awards via Iris George
Kader gets a taste of glory by ollieing the trophies
Alden and Neckface announcing the winners
Ishod, perma shred Photo: Remy
Guzman, kickflip Indy Photo: Remy
Raney, backside air. Thanks to everybody who came out to celebrate P-Stone. Keep the revs going!
