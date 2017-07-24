Skateboard Hieroglyphics Ancient Egypt is known for Pyramids, Pharaohs, and mummies. Our research of their mysterious written language also indicates they had a ripping skate scene with unique hazards.

Victor Aceves' "VXtinct" Part Victor gets buck wild, barging big-time terrain in front of houses, apartments, churches–you name it. Hit the link and witness the onslaught yourself.

Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Photo Show at Escapist Come see 20 years of Burnout's favorite Thrasher photos, Sat. July 22nd at Escapist in Kansas City 7-10 with the Vans team.

Hall Of Meat: Nolan Miskell Nolan misses a Smith and catches a full body-slap.

Sam Hitz's "Kill Skateboarding III" Video This is both everything and nothing you need in a skateboarding video. It’s killer.

Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Austin Demo Vans and Thrasher kick off their 2017 "Scorchin' Summer" tour in Austin, Texas with No-Comply Skateshop. Check the demo recap featuring Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Daniel Lutheran, Rowan Zorilla, Geoff Rowley, Tyson Peterson, Justin Henry and more.

Kyle Walker Day This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.

SKATELINE: 07.18.2017 Mason Silva goes pro, Brandon Westgate leaves Emerica, Daniel Lutheran breaks everyone's boards and more in today's episode of Skateline.