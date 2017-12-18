Thrasher Magazine

SOTY 2017 Party Photos

12/18/2017

Friday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.

 

1 750pxThe line was long outside but things were looking good

2 750pxSF's most wanted: TNT, Arco, Sirus and Fatty Mac

4 750pxChip Gimble and Burndog talking world skate over

5 750pxBlondes do have more fun. Erin and her homegirl

6 750pxSF Gs: Telch, Chenzo and TV

7 750pxMarsha and Ishod, SOTY life

8 750pxBoston bad boys, Cons Cousins, Rob and Lee

10 750pxBest dressed: JJ and Phelper

11 750pxArco brings the stoke (and the blondes)

12 750pxWaffle bros: Tyson and K-Walks

13 750pxHustle Jamie and Homie EB. Gs

14 750pxBraun and Bendan with Sacto's finest: Mikka and Alex

15 750px1-800-BAY-AREA-BABES

16 750pxSOTY with a side of nappyfriedchicken

17 750pxSmith, Bowman, Baca and Rhino

18 750px'Bino, Squirrel blood and Peacock—don't ask

19 750pxPeabody, J-Alden and Phelper: Hell Riders

20 750pxBoot Bros

21 750pxProfessional photo bomber, Freddy, bombs the masterlensmen

22 750pxHambone, Rhino and Baca

23 750pxJump Off A Building reunion: Steamer, Bam and BA

25 750pxThe DJs were killing it

26 750pxArco and Paul Schmitt

27 750pxGang signs or just nervous? Kershnar, The Professor and Toad throw it up

29 750pxLangi getting hyphy

 

31 750px

Best dressed?

 

32 750pxEE, BA and AG in the house

 

33 750px

Big Hongry and his babes


34 750pxIsaac Rother and the Phantoms, ripping!

36 750pxChip Gimble, J Boy, Jason Jessee, Baca and Sloppy Josh

37 750pxTime for the main event

38 750pxThe crowd was fueled

39 750pxEverybody stay calm

 

41 750px

Passing the Torch

 

42 750px

Here it is, son

 

44 750px

Believe it

 

45 750px

Yup

 

46 750px

Quick product toss


47 750pxAnd then Fillmore's finest at SOTY

48 750pxAndre Nickatina closed out the show and what an epic night it was! Thanks, everybody! And once again, congrats, Jamie!

