SOTY 2017 Party Photos
Friday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
The line was long outside but things were looking good
SF's most wanted: TNT, Arco, Sirus and Fatty Mac
Chip Gimble and Burndog talking world skate over
Blondes do have more fun. Erin and her homegirl
SF Gs: Telch, Chenzo and TV
Marsha and Ishod, SOTY life
Boston bad boys, Cons Cousins, Rob and Lee
Best dressed: JJ and Phelper
Arco brings the stoke (and the blondes)
Waffle bros: Tyson and K-Walks
Hustle Jamie and Homie EB. Gs
Braun and Bendan with Sacto's finest: Mikka and Alex
1-800-BAY-AREA-BABES
SOTY with a side of nappyfriedchicken
Smith, Bowman, Baca and Rhino
'Bino, Squirrel blood and Peacock—don't ask
Peabody, J-Alden and Phelper: Hell Riders
Boot Bros
Professional photo bomber, Freddy, bombs the masterlensmen
Hambone, Rhino and Baca
Jump Off A Building reunion: Steamer, Bam and BA
The DJs were killing it
Arco and Paul Schmitt
Gang signs or just nervous? Kershnar, The Professor and Toad throw it up
Langi getting hyphy
Best dressed?
EE, BA and AG in the house
Big Hongry and his babes
Isaac Rother and the Phantoms, ripping!
Chip Gimble, J Boy, Jason Jessee, Baca and Sloppy Josh
Time for the main event
The crowd was fueled
Everybody stay calm
Passing the Torch
Here it is, son
Believe it
Yup
Quick product toss
And then Fillmore's finest at SOTY
Andre Nickatina closed out the show and what an epic night it was! Thanks, everybody! And once again, congrats, Jamie!
