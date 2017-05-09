"The DC Promo" Video Premiere
9/05/2017
Congratulations to Pacific Drive skateshop, who just hit the 30-years-in-business mark! They also happen to be DC shoes' first account, signing on back in '93 when the brand first started. To celebrate this milestone, as well as premiere their new video offering The DC Promo, the DC team made an appearance at the shop to sign autographs and enjoy some cold beverages with owner Jim Ranoula before heading to the DC skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. They did it right: free food and drinks, open to the public and a skate session before and after the video premiered. And let me tell you, this flick is mind blowing. All the parts were filmed in just seven months (or under). T-Funk, Wes, Evan, Tiago and the rest of the team put it down! Just wait 'til you feast your eyes on this one. —Rhino
The DC Team runs deep at Pacific Drive
Two dudes with big pop, Tiago Lemos and Matt Miller
CJ and his dog Lil' Drew
Wes Kremer and Pacific Drive’s owner Jim Ranoula
The future's lookin' bright! Jimmy Astleford knows how to pick them
Pre-video skate hype, John Shanahan, back Smith
Hodad’s brought the burgers. Lefty backs them!
This kid rips! Cruise Mosberg, lien plant
Solid crew right here: D Way, DD and Chris Gentry
John Shanahan, locked-in Smith grind. PA represent!
Ronnie Kessner, switch flip
Ish Cepeda, 180 switch crooks
Congratulations on your new DC ring, Chase!
Ronnie, locked in Bennett grind
Alex Lawton switch heels the set
Lefty, seatbelt grab Smith grind
Sleepy Turtle, stylish frontside shifty ollie
Alex Sorgente drifts an ollie to fakie, blindsided
Yeah, it’s switch. Tommy Fynn has these on lock
Next door at the vert ramp: extension drop-in Hall of Meat!
Willy Lara eggplants right before the video goes down
Back on the other side, the masses post up for The DC Promo video. Congrats on the video, guys. You absolutely killed it.
The DC Team runs deep at Pacific Drive
Two dudes with big pop, Tiago Lemos and Matt Miller
CJ and his dog Lil' Drew
Wes Kremer and Pacific Drive’s owner Jim Ranoula
The future's lookin' bright! Jimmy Astleford knows how to pick them
Pre-video skate hype, John Shanahan, back Smith
Hodad’s brought the burgers. Lefty backs them!
This kid rips! Cruise Mosberg, lien plant
Solid crew right here: D Way, DD and Chris Gentry
John Shanahan, locked-in Smith grind. PA represent!
Ronnie Kessner, switch flip
Ish Cepeda, 180 switch crooks
Congratulations on your new DC ring, Chase!
Ronnie, locked in Bennett grind
Alex Lawton switch heels the set
Lefty, seatbelt grab Smith grind
Sleepy Turtle, stylish frontside shifty ollie
Alex Sorgente drifts an ollie to fakie, blindsided
Yeah, it’s switch. Tommy Fynn has these on lock
Next door at the vert ramp: extension drop-in Hall of Meat!
Willy Lara eggplants right before the video goes down
Back on the other side, the masses post up for The DC Promo video. Congrats on the video, guys. You absolutely killed it.
-
9/05/2017
REAL's "By Any Means" VideoIt’s a REAL vid, so you know everyone in the family is gonna get some shine, but the stars of this show are Zion Wright, Jack Olson, Jafin Garvey and Willy Lara. Take a seat before you go any further. Things are about to get HEAVY.
-
9/05/2017
The Follow Up: Jack Olson, Zion Wright and Willy LaraThey decimated everything in sight in Real's By Any Means vid. Zion, Jack and Willy take a break from their killing spree to talk about energy-drink sponsors, paying rent when you're on the road and SOTY predictions. The future is most definitely on fire.
-
8/31/2017
5 Sequences: 08.31.2017Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.
-
8/30/2017
Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" PartStacking clips and punking security guards, the Cavi Club can’t be stopped. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at Derrell’s footy.
-
8/30/2017
The Follow Up: Aramis Hudson of Cavi ClubThe DC X Cavi Club vid was legit! Aramis Hudson talks about the collab, how Cavi Club got started and why you should always bet on yourself. You know what DC stands for? If not, read on, playa!