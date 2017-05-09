"The DC Promo" Video Premiere

Congratulations to Pacific Drive skateshop, who just hit the 30-years-in-business mark! They also happen to be DC shoes' first account, signing on back in '93 when the brand first started. To celebrate this milestone, as well as premiere their new video offering The DC Promo, the DC team made an appearance at the shop to sign autographs and enjoy some cold beverages with owner Jim Ranoula before heading to the DC skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. They did it right: free food and drinks, open to the public and a skate session before and after the video premiered. And let me tell you, this flick is mind blowing. All the parts were filmed in just seven months (or under). T-Funk, Wes, Evan, Tiago and the rest of the team put it down! Just wait 'til you feast your eyes on this one. —RhinoThe DC Team runs deep at Pacific DriveTwo dudes with big pop, Tiago Lemos and Matt MillerCJ and his dog Lil' DrewWes Kremer and Pacific Drive’s owner Jim RanoulaThe future's lookin' bright! Jimmy Astleford knows how to pick themPre-video skate hype, John Shanahan, back SmithHodad’s brought the burgers. Lefty backs them!This kid rips! Cruise Mosberg, lien plantSolid crew right here: D Way, DD and Chris GentryJohn Shanahan, locked-in Smith grind. PA represent!Ronnie Kessner, switch flipIsh Cepeda, 180 switch crooksCongratulations on your new DC ring, Chase!Ronnie, locked in Bennett grindAlex Lawton switch heels the setLefty, seatbelt grab Smith grindSleepy Turtle, stylish frontside shifty ollieAlex Sorgente drifts an ollie to fakie, blindsidedYeah, it’s switch. Tommy Fynn has these on lockNext door at the vert ramp: extension drop-in Hall of Meat!Willy Lara eggplants right before the video goes downBack on the other side, the masses post up for The DC Promo video. Congrats on the video, guys. You absolutely killed it.