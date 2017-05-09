"The DC Promo" Video Premiere

Thrasher Magazine

Congratulations to Pacific Drive skateshop, who just hit the 30-years-in-business mark! They also happen to be DC shoes' first account, signing on back in '93 when the brand first started. To celebrate this milestone, as well as premiere their new video offering The DC Promo, the DC team made an appearance at the shop to sign autographs and enjoy some cold beverages with owner Jim Ranoula before heading to the DC skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. They did it right: free food and drinks, open to the public and a skate session before and after the video premiered. And let me tell you, this flick is mind blowing. All the parts were filmed in just seven months (or under). T-Funk, Wes, Evan, Tiago and the rest of the team put it down! Just wait 'til you feast your eyes on this one. —Rhino

1 750pxThe DC Team runs deep at Pacific Drive

2 750pxTwo dudes with big pop, Tiago Lemos and Matt Miller

3 750pxCJ and his dog Lil' Drew

4 750pxWes Kremer and Pacific Drive’s owner Jim Ranoula

5 750pxThe future's lookin' bright! Jimmy Astleford knows how to pick them

6 750pxPre-video skate hype, John Shanahan, back Smith

7 750pxHodad’s brought the burgers. Lefty backs them!

8 750pxThis kid rips! Cruise Mosberg, lien plant

9 750pxSolid crew right here: D Way, DD and Chris Gentry

10 750pxJohn Shanahan, locked-in Smith grind. PA represent!

11 750px Ronnie Kessner, switch flip

12 750pxIsh Cepeda, 180 switch crooks

13 750pxCongratulations on your new DC ring, Chase!

14 750pxRonnie, locked in Bennett grind

15 750pxAlex Lawton switch heels the set

16 750pxLefty, seatbelt grab Smith grind

17 750pxSleepy Turtle, stylish frontside shifty ollie

18 750pxAlex Sorgente drifts an ollie to fakie, blindsided

19 750pxYeah, it’s switch. Tommy Fynn has these on lock

20 750pxNext door at the vert ramp: extension drop-in Hall of Meat!

21 750pxWilly Lara eggplants right before the video goes down

22 750pxBack on the other side, the masses post up for The DC Promo video. Congrats on the video, guys. You absolutely killed it.
