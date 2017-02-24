Thrasher Magazine

"The Sick Part" Comic Strip

2/24/2017

Rama Ranson is a creative, mysterious dude who has been dropping off random contributions to the mag for over 10 years. We never know what he is going to bring next. This time he dropped off a strange, epic comic strip which is basically a love letter to famous San Francisco skatespots. At least that’s what we think. Dive into Rama’s mind below and you can try to figure it out for yourself...

 

R0

 R1

 

R2

 

R3

 

R4

 

R5

 

R6

 

R7

 

R8

 

R9

 

R10

 

R11

 

R12

 

R13

 

R14

 

R15

 

R16

 

 

