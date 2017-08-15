CJ Collins' first time to La Kantera
8/15/2017
Check out this clip and article about CJ’s first trip to Spain and winning the La Kantera Pro in Volcom's Fall '17 collection.
8/14/2017
New Balance's "Tricolor" VideoNew Balance Numeric presents "Tricolor" featuring their team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate. Check it out.
8/14/2017
Mike McGill talks Flight DeckMike McGill shares his thoughts on Powell Peralta's Flight decks. Check it out.
8/14/2017
New from VagrantCheck out all of the new boards from Vagrant in their Fall '17 catalog here.
8/11/2017
Max Garson's "Alien Workshop x Emage" PartAlien Workshop, Max Garson and Emage Denver come together as one with this video offering and deck collaboration.
8/10/2017
Interview with Fifty Fifty SkateshopReal just released a new Home Is Where The Heart Is interview feature with Danny and Syd from Fifty Fifty Skate Shop in Bristol. Check it out.