FP Down Undah

Quadra Supply's "Insert Disk" Video Brazil is a hotbed of skateboarding talent and this video is loaded with ripping from start to finish. Pull up a chair and make yourself comfortable, because this is 30 minutes you’ll want to really enjoy.

Blind's "For Days" Video Beckett fires up the vertical assault before TJ, Sewa and company unleash the tech wizardry. Then Yuto brings down the curtains, making the impossible way too easy. Damn!

Globe Snake Session Contest Photos Globe opened its doors Friday night to host the first annual Snake Sessions mini-ramp contest. Check out some photos here.