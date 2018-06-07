JP Souza for Bones Bearings
Brasilian ripper JP Souza talks about why he skates Bones Swiss bearings then puts them to use at Cherry Park in the LBC.
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.
Nora Vasconcellos' Matchcourt RX Colorwayadidas announces Nora Vasconcellos’ first signature colorway for the Matchcourt RX. Check it out.
Gnarhunters' "Behind the Towel" VideoGet the back story to the sucess of Gnarhunters new Thomas Campbell towel.
Pro-Tec Session: Vans RampShibata, Perelson, Ueda, Hosoi, Caballero and Lasek. If that isn't a stacked vert line up we don't know what is.
Briza Bearings' "Crystal Clear" VideoAfter two years of trips in and out of Israel, Briza bearings got enough rad footage to make a full video. Check it out.