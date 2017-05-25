King of the Road Season 2: Team Promos Deathwish floats, enjoi parties through the pain and Creature pays in a feeble amount of blood. Check the squads and place your bets! New episodes start June 8th on Viceland.

King of the Road Season 2: Beagle One-Isms Beagle breaks down what makes King of the Road so essential. New season starts June 8th on Viceland with Deathwish, Creature and enjoi.

King of the Road Season 2: Andy Prepares for Battle If KOTR is war, consider Andy Roy a regular John Rambo. Season 2 starts June 8th on Viceland.

King of the Road Season 2: "Handrails" Promo Monster rails have always been a part of KOTR and with dudes like Jamie Foy, Kevin Baekkel and Jackson Pilz on the teams look for the grinds to be long, kinky and dangerous as hell. Season 2 starts on Viceland June 8th!

King of the Road Season 2: Series Trailer The original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!

King of the Road Season 2: Meet the Mystery Guests SOTYs? Misfits? Weirdos? Nah, this year we got three of the best women skateboarders in the biz to help the KOTR teams take it to the finish line. Check the stats and watch the video!

King of the Road Season 2: Teams Announced Many are called, few pick up the phone – which is why we're proud to announce that Deathwish, enjoi and Creature will be jumping in the van for King of the Road this year (and Season 2 of the Viceland TV series.) Check the team profiles and let us know how you think each of these epic squads will do on the Highway to Hell!