King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 Viewing Parties
Come join in on the King of the Road mayhem at a viewing party near you. Check with individual locations for viewing party start time.
San Diego, CA:
High Dive Grill
@highdivesd
1801 Moreno Blvd,
San Diego, CA 92110
(ALL AGES)
Black Plague Brewing
@BlackPlagueBrewing
2550 Jason CT,
Oceanside, CA 92056
(ALL AGES)
Long Beach, CA:
The Good Bar
@thegoodbarlongbeach
3316 E. 7th St.,
Long Beach, CA 90804
(21 AND UP)
Pizzanista!
@pizzanista
1837 E. 7th St.,
Long Beach, CA 90813
(ALL AGES)
Los Angeles, CA:
BLACK
@blackhwood
6202 Santa Monica Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(21 AND UP)
San Jose, CA:
The Ritz
@theritzsj
400 S 1st St,
San Jose, CA 95113
(21 AND UP)
Tempe, AZ:
Spinelli’s Pizza
w/ Cowtown
@spinellistempe
420 S Mill Ave #101,
Tempe, AZ
(ALL AGES)
Albuquerque, NM:
Palmer Brewery and Cider House
@palmerbrewery
2924 Girard Blvd NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(21 AND UP)
Austin, TX:
Dirty Bill’s
w/ No Comply
@DirtyBills
511 Rio Grande St,
Austin, TX 78701
(21 AND UP)
Minneapolis, MN:
Familia Skateshop
@familiask8shop
2833 Hennepin Ave,
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(ALL AGES)
-
7/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 Viewing PartiesCome join in on the King of the Road mayhem at a viewing party near you.
-
7/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Cole Wilson ProfileHe grinds up the rails and nollie flips out of kinker nosegrinds. Hell yeah, you want Cole Wilson in your van!
-
7/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Team ProfilesWho’s down to jump in the fire? Real, Foundation and Element ain’t scared. Check out the line ups and make your predictions. Nyjah vs Zion vs Cole Wilson?! This is the heaviest King of the Road yet! Season 3 starts July 10th at 10pm on Viceland.
-
7/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Sneak PeekAre skaters real athletes? Not when Big Pink is your coach. Season 3 starts Tuesday at 9 pm on Viceland!
-
7/10/2018
How to Watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3Episodes of the King of the Road Season 3 air every Tuesday on the Viceland cable network. Here's how to watch.
-
7/10/2018
Watch King of the Road Seasons 1 & 2Get ready for King of the Road Season 3 by watching the first two seasons on Viceland now for free.
-
7/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!