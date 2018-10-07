Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 Viewing Parties

7/10/2018

Come join in on the King of the Road mayhem at a viewing party near you. Check with individual locations for viewing party start time.

 

KOTR photo1 750px 

San Diego, CA:
High Dive Grill
@highdivesd
1801 Moreno Blvd,
San Diego, CA 92110
(ALL AGES)

Black Plague Brewing
@BlackPlagueBrewing
2550 Jason CT,
Oceanside, CA 92056
(ALL AGES)

Long Beach, CA:
The Good Bar
@thegoodbarlongbeach
3316 E. 7th St.,
Long Beach, CA 90804
(21 AND UP)

Pizzanista!
@pizzanista
1837 E. 7th St.,
Long Beach, CA 90813
(ALL AGES)

Los Angeles, CA:
BLACK
@blackhwood
6202 Santa Monica Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(21 AND UP)

San Jose, CA:
The Ritz
@theritzsj
400 S 1st St,
San Jose, CA 95113
(21 AND UP)

Tempe, AZ:
Spinelli’s Pizza

w/ Cowtown
@spinellistempe
420 S Mill Ave #101,
Tempe, AZ
(ALL AGES)

Albuquerque, NM:
Palmer Brewery and Cider House
@palmerbrewery
2924 Girard Blvd NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(21 AND UP)

Austin, TX:
Dirty Bill’s

w/ No Comply
@DirtyBills
511 Rio Grande St,
Austin, TX 78701
(21 AND UP)

Minneapolis, MN:
Familia Skateshop
@familiask8shop
2833 Hennepin Ave,
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(ALL AGES)

© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.