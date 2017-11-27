Thrasher Magazine

Krooked's "Let's Skate Dude!" Video

11/27/2017

Watch the new full length Krooked video now Starring Mark Gonzales, Brad Cromer, Bobby Worrest, Matt Gottwig, Ronnie Sandoval, Dan Drehobl, Sebo Walker and Mike Anderson.

 

  • 11/27/2017

    Dakota Servold on Altamont

    Altamont welcomes Dakota Servold to their team with this rad clip. Check it out.
  • 11/22/2017

    Harry Lintell's "Arson Department" Part

    Check out brand new wheels from Spitfire in drop 3 of their catalogand Harry Lintell's Arson Department part.
  • 11/21/2017

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video

    Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
  • 11/21/2017

    DLX Known Associate Dave Waite

    Deluxe just posted an interview with Dave Waite from 35th Ave with info on how to help save their DIY. Check it out.
  • 11/21/2017

    Andalé Wheelie Dope Finals 2017

    The 4th Annual Andalé Wheelie Dope Contest went down at the West LA Courthouse with Sewa, John Dilo and Shmatty taking home the top spots. Check out the video here.
